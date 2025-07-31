Claraphi Advisory Network 推出新手友好型股票交易平台「Galaxy Ark 銀河方舟」,致力簡化散戶入市體驗

Galaxy Ark 銀河方舟

TAIWAN, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 在投資者結構日趨年輕化、金融科技持續普及的背景下,美國註冊投資顧問公司 Claraphi Advisory Network , LLC 正式推出其專為一般散戶設計的股票交易平台--Galaxy Ark 銀河方舟 。該平台以「操作簡單、資訊清晰、功能實用」為核心理念,致力於降低投資入門門檻,讓零基礎用戶也能輕鬆上手。

根據多家獨立財經部落格與用戶評測顯示,銀河方舟在以下幾個方面廣受好評:

1)簡化下單流程:用戶可透過「快捷買入/賣出」介面完成交易,系統自動匹配市價或限價設定

2)交易術語輔助說明:針對新手常見疑惑(如止損、掛單、成交規則),平台內建圖文提示與操作引導

3)跨市場覆蓋:除美股外,平台亦支援台股、ETF 等產品,並將逐步引入債券與期權工具

4)投資資訊整合:平台整合公告、新聞、K 線圖與市場數據,協助用戶快速掌握關鍵判斷依據

Claraphi Advisory Network 表示,銀河方舟的設計理念並非追求短線交易效率,而是鼓勵用戶逐步建立穩健、理性、以知識驅動的投資習慣。

「新手投資者不需要複雜的介面與激進策略,他們需要的是一個可以信任、看得懂、學得會的平臺。」Claraphi 亞洲業務負責人 Roy Chen 強調。

據悉,銀河方舟即將上線「模擬交易模式」與「投資計畫引導功能」,幫助用戶在實際投入資金前先進行策略體驗與風險認識。此外,Claraphi 也正在開發針對女性投資者與退休族群的客製化介面版本,進一步拓展理財普及的涵蓋面。

關於 Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC 成立於 2012 年,是美國證券交易委員會(SEC)註冊的投資顧問機構(註冊編號 SEC# 801-80575),總部位於加州 Aliso Viejo。旗下 Galaxy Ark 平台專注於為機構與個人用戶提供數位證券服務,涵蓋交易執行、資產託管、風控合規等多項核心模組,服務網絡已遍及全球 30 多個國家與地區。

Ray David

Claraphi Advisory Network

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.