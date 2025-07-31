Dscout Customers See 320% ROI And Faster Product Success, New Study Reveals

The Total Economic ImpactTM of Dscout shows how organizations unlock faster insights, stronger product-market fit, and increased research efficiency.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dscout , a leading flexible experience research platform, today announced the results of a new Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting . The study found that organizations using Dscout achieved a 320% return on investment (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $2.0 million over three years, with a payback period of less than six months.

The commissioned study found that prior to using Dscout, UX teams often relied on a mix of disconnected tools or outsourced research efforts, which slowed projects and increased costs. By unifying recruitment, research fieldwork, analysis, and reporting within a single platform, Dscout enabled faster, more confident decision-making while reducing research costs and accelerating product development.

“Speed, trust, and impact are at the heart of what makes user research valuable,” said Kate Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dscout.“For us, this study validates what we hear from customers every day: Dscout helps teams unlock high-quality insights faster, driving smarter product decisions, faster launches, and stronger connections with users.”

The study found that a composite organization of interviewed Dscout customers realized the following key benefits over three years:

- $918,000 in reduced product development costs by identifying and halting unsuccessful product ideas earlier.

- $406,000 in increased profit through faster time to market, launching products three weeks earlier on average.

- $350,000 in additional profit by improving product-market fit through deeper, more frequent user research.

- $436,000 in savings from eliminating legacy research tools and reducing reliance on outsourced research.

- $471,000 in productivity gains as researchers, designers, and product managers streamlined research tasks and shifted time to high-impact work.

Beyond the quantified financial benefits, the study also highlighted additional unquantified impacts, including:

- Greater organizational access to high-quality research and user empathy.

- Faster and more trusted decision-making across teams.

- Enhanced reputation and stronger collaboration between research and business units.

Customers interviewed for the study shared how Dscout transformed their research efforts:

“At least half your work as a researcher is finding the right people to talk to and doing the legwork to get in front of the right people. Dscout definitely helps with that.” – Director, product design, financial services

“We've gained so much knowledge, and we've been able to launch studies that we wouldn't have been able to launch if we didn't have Dscout.” – Research program manager, e-commerce

“It was difficult and expensive for us to do research with student participants until we got Dscout. We facilitated it with some research partners, but we paid a hefty price to farm that out. Dscout dramatically increased our access to students and ability to do student testing in-house.” – Senior manager of research, edtech

Michael Winnick, Founder and CEO of Dscout, added:“Our customers are navigating an increasingly complex landscape of evolving user expectations and faster product cycles. What stood out in this study, and the voices of our customers, is how Dscout empowers their teams to get closer to their users, act quickly on meaningful insights, and ultimately deliver better experiences-and more revenue for their organization.”

To read the full report, visit: people-nerds/total-economic-impact-of-dscout-study

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.

Kate Johnson

Dscout

+1 609-800-3678

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.