Menopause Knows No Borders: Groundbreaking Report Reveals Global Crisis And Shared Solutions

Key findings demonstrate that the challenges women face during menopause-including symptom severity, healthcare provider dismissiveness, and delayed treatment-are remarkably consistent across international borders. Among the most notable insights:



Nearly half (45%) of women globally endure menopause symptoms for up to six years before even recognizing menopause as the cause.



A staggering 67.4% of women report negative healthcare interactions, citing insufficient provider knowledge and dismissiveness.

Only 5% of women receive evidence-based menopause care, revealing an alarming global healthcare gap.

Supported by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the report is based on surveys from over 2,600 participants around the world attending 750 screenings.

"This report powerfully demonstrates that menopause doesn't discriminate-it impacts women universally," said Denise Pines, executive producer of The (M) Factor. "Whether you're in the U.S., Europe, Asia, or Africa, the experiences and healthcare shortcomings are strikingly similar. This is a clear call for global collaboration to improve education, policy, and healthcare practices surrounding menopause."

The report also highlights the transformative impact of education. Healthcare providers who participated in continuing medical education (CME) on menopause reported a 29% increase in their confidence and knowledge, directly translating to improved patient care.

"It's evident that education and awareness are the keys to breaking the silence," says Tamsen Fadal, co-Executive Producer, New York Times bestselling author of How to Menopause, and host of The Tamsen Show podcast. "By equipping healthcare professionals and empowering women with accurate information, we can fundamentally shift menopause care globally."

"The (M) Factor" documentary initially sparked this global conversation, and this follow-up report solidifies its impact, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic change.

To access the full report and discover actionable strategies for addressing menopause globally, visit .

The film , by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jacoba Atlas and executive producers, Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody-Award winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, premiered on PBS October 17, 2024. Before the Pause is the producer's new film on perimenopause.

