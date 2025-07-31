ATTENTION NYSE: FI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Fiserv, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI ) ("Fiserv" or the "Company") related to alleged securities law violations. This investigation follows the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Fiserv and certain of its senior executives on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Fiserv securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 22, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Fiserv is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and is a leading provider of financial services technology, including payment and processing systems used by institutions worldwide.

The lawsuit alleges that Fiserv and certain executives overstated the Company's growth by failing to disclose, among other things, that its new payment platform, Clover, was experiencing a boost in revenue growth and gross payment volumes because the Company was forcing merchants to transition from its legacy Payeezy platform.

Berger Montague encourages investors who purchased Fiserv securities during the Class Period to contact the firm prior to the lead plaintiff deadline of September 22, 2025, to learn more about their legal options.

If you are a Fiserv investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED