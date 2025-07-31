Securities & Exchange Commission To Select TAX ADMINISTRATOR

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeks a Tax Administrator to provide tax compliance and administrative services for settlement funds/Qualified Settlement Funds under Section 468B(g) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), 26 U.S.C. § 468B(g), and related regulations, 26 C.F.R. §§ 1.468B-1 through 1.468B-5. Up to three tax administrators may be selected.

A statement of requirements describing the work to be performed and the procedures for submitting proposals is available at

Proposals must be submitted by email to: [email protected] no later than 11:00 p.m. EST on Friday, September 5, 2025.

SOURCE U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

