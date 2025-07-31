Cosmo Films Expands US Operations With New Slitter Rewinder

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The machine is installed at the Company's Carol Stream Warehouse in Chicago. With this new state-of-the-art equipment, Cosmo Films will now be able to fulfil customer orders within 10–15 days from the order date, thereby helping customers optimise inventory and reduce warehousing costs by providing just-in-time delivery, and gain flexibility in production schedules.

This investment comes at a time when the North American flexible packaging market is projected to grow from USD 84.9 billion in 2025 to USD 123.07 billion by 2034, fuelled by rising demand for lightweight, sustainable, and customisable packaging across food, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kulbhushan Malik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films, said, "We have been growing year over year in the US market, and it continues to be a strategic priority for us. This new investment in the US serves as an extended support platform from India, bringing us closer to customers and optimising our business while creating value for the stakeholders involved through a robust and smarter supply chain."

With latest features, the Slitter is designed to work with a variety of substrates, such as BOPP, CPP, BOPET, and PETG films. It also offers razor-sharp accuracy and high-speed operation (3000 ft/min). This will allow Cosmo Films to provide aesthetically-appealing, eco-friendly, and flexible packaging formats like sachets, pouches, and wraps - all of which are high-demand packaging solutions in North America's rapidly growing food, beverage, and healthcare sectors.

Mr. Sandeep Dutta, President–North America, Cosmo Films, said "Over the years, we have positioned ourselves as trusted partners for US businesses, providing quality products as well as technical support, with the willingness to develop new films to keep up with the ever-changing and challenging end-use requirements. Cosmo Films is one of the unique producers, catering to multiple segments with our wide variety of Barrier Metallized Films as well as Chemical Coated products. The installation reflects our commitment towards addressing the packaging needs in real-time with flexibility and reliability. With this, we will be well-positioned to function as an extended platform of our overseas manufacturing facilities, enabling us to cater to the on-demand, short turn-around time needs of the industry. The quality promise of Cosmo Films will now be available in days, instead of months."

With such ongoing developments and investments aimed at delivering both quality and agility, Cosmo Films continues to strengthen its global customer footprint. Further, the company is steadily positioning itself as a trusted and preferred supplier of high-quality packaging films and a comprehensive solutions provider for a range of packaging needs across North America.

About Cosmo Films and Cosmo First Limited

Founded in 1981 as Cosmo Films, Cosmo First is a multinational conglomerate and global leader in specialty films for packaging, laminating, and labelling applications, and synthetic paper. The company exports to over 100 countries and has been operating in USA via its subsidiary Cosmo Films Inc. USA. The Company today has 10 BOPP Lines, 1 BOPET Line, 3 CPP Lines and various high quality metallizers and Chemical coating lines for its diverse range of Specialty Films. Cosmo Films recently has also commissioned a new 10.4-meter BOPP line in India with a speed of 700 meters per minute, which is the world's first BOPP production line with such high speed and output.

With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with world's leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end-consumer experience. With manufacturing units in India and warehousing in different parts of the world, the company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.

Beyond Cosmo Films, its portfolio spans specialty chemicals (Cosmo Speciality Chemicals), rigid packaging (Cosmo Plastech), window films (Cosmo Sunshield), and automotive paint protection films (Cosmo PPF).

Read more: |

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Cosmo Films Inc.