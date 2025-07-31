Purehealth Delivers Strong H1 2025 Results With AED 13.6 Billion In Revenue And AED 1.03 Billion In Net Profit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of its continued evolution and transformation of acquired assets, PureHealth is streamlining its operating model built around two core verticals: Care and Cover. This structure brings together all Group businesses under each vertical, with 'Care' encompassing Hospitals, Procurement, Diagnostics, and Technology, while 'Cover' includes the Group's Insurance operations. The new model strengthens PureHealth's ability to deliver coordinated, value-driven services by aligning care delivery with insurance offerings to streamlining operations across all levels of the health ecosystem. Furthermore, as PureHealth is the only entity in the MENA region which has both healthcare and insurance services under one umbrella, this new streamlined approach gives more transparency and clarity for investors to understand the vertical performance of the group.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "PureHealth's strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the profound ambition driving our transformation, building a global, future-ready healthcare ecosystem that is both technologically advanced and deeply human. By aligning innovation with national priorities and international partnerships, we are not only expanding access to care, but we are also reshaping how health is delivered, experienced, and sustained."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, commented , "We delivered solid growth in the first half of 2025 across both our Care and Cover verticals. Our entry into the Property & Casualty segment through Daman strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive, multi-line coverage. We continue to enhance our services through AI-powered solutions that make healthcare more intelligent and efficient. As we expand globally, our focus remains on synergies, transformation of the assets, and delivering better health outcomes within communities we operate."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across Healthcare (Care) and Insurance (Cover) Verticals:

The Care Vertical was the largest contributor to revenue during the period, accounting for 72% of the Group's top-line at AED 9.8 billion in revenue, up 7% year-on-year in H1 2025. This growth witnessed across several segments, including Hospitals, Diagnostics, and Technology.

Performance in UAE and UK was driven by a 13% increase in outpatient volumes to 4.4 million visits, and a 7% rise in inpatient volumes to 108,000 visits across the Hospitals vertical. In the UAE, this growth was supported by expanded service offerings, increased specialist capacity, and growing demand across SEHA and SSMC networks. In the UK, Circle Health saw increased patient volumes and further strengthened its position through the successful bolt on acquisition of Fairfield Independent Hospital in the Merseyside. The acquisition will expand inpatient capacity and available medical staff, which will ultimately support Circle Health's continued growth in high-demand regions.

While Procurement revenue decreased 5% year-on-year to AED 2.6 billion in H1 2025, Rafed has continued expansion of its supplier network. Its recent appointed role as the exclusive distributor for the Abu Dhabi government's Unified Purchasing Programme, has since strengthened its position as a central enabler within the Group's healthcare delivery model. PureLab recorded a 19% year-on-year increase in total testing volume, reaching 16.9 million tests. This strong performance was largely fuelled by enhanced contributions from SEHA and the successful integration of the SSMC laboratory into the PureLab network.

The Technology Services reported exceptional growth, with revenue increasing 170% year-on-year to AED 367 million in H1-2025. This was driven by the continued expansion of PureCS, which deployed digital infrastructure and clinical technology solutions across the Group's entities. The Pura app surpassed 620,000 users during the period, while the Group's broader technology backbone is enabling predictive analytics, digital patient engagement, and AI-enhanced care delivery.

The Cover vertical revenue increased 14% year-on-year to AED 3.8 billion, supported by an 8% rise in Gross Written Premiums (GWP) to AED 4.9 billion in H1-2025. Growth was further fuelled by new business, driven by expansion into underpenetrated segments and geographies. Membership increased 6% year-on-year, reflecting the Group's compelling value proposition and strong customer retention.

PureHealth's balance sheet remains strong, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4x, providing the Group with ample flexibility to pursue future M&A opportunities and invest in strategic organic growth initiatives across its global healthcare platform. PureHealth repaid AED 1.85 billion in bank debt ahead of its 2027 maturity and currently has no bank debt.

Strategic Developments



PureHealth acquired Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus, strengthening its presence in Europe and expanding its specialised care footprint. Closing of the transaction is subject to EU regulatory approvals.

Circle Health Group completed the acquisition of Fairfield Independent Hospital in Merseyside, adding inpatient capacity and expanding Circle's footprint in high-demand regions across the UK.

Daman has received approvals and licensing to enter the Property & Casualty insurance segment, marking its evolution into a comprehensive, multi-line insurer. It also launched new insurance offerings targeting underpenetrated segments and continued scaling digital claims and onboarding systems.

SEHA, through Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), signed a strategic partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, one of the top ranked US children's hospital, to advance paediatric clinical services, research, and training in Abu Dhabi.

Rafed was appointed as the exclusive distributor for the Unified Purchasing Programme under the Abu Dhabi government mandate, reinforcing its central position in the national procurement ecosystem. OneHealth introduced TurnKey Solutions and Home Dialysis Project, supporting PureHealth's expansion toward home-based care and specialised treatment pathways.

Outlook

PureHealth is advancing its organic growth strategy through targeted investments in high-margin, complex medical capabilities, the development of clinical centres of excellence, and operational efficiency enhancements enabled by digital health and AI.

In parallel, PureHealth continues to expand its international footprint through focused M&A, including the acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Greece and Cyprus. The Group's expansion strategy is supported by a balanced capital allocation framework, combining reinvestment in core strengths with a commitment to shareholder returns.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises:



SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City ( SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

