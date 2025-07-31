Everest Group Names Kelly A Leader And Star Performer In Professional, Industrial, IT And Engineering Staffing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First company to earn both Leader and Star Performer status across all four PEAK Matrix® Assessments

TROY, Mich., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global specialty talent solutions provider, is the first company to have been named a Leader and Star Performer on all four Everest Group US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessments. The company achieved this unprecedented level of recognition for its market impact, vision and capability in professional, industrial, IT, and engineering talent and strategic solutions.

“We're incredibly proud to have achieved this 'clean sweep' of Everest Group's 2025 US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessments,” Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley said.“Being named a Leader and Star Performer across the board speaks to the impressive growth and quality of our services following the acquisition and integration of Motion Recruitment Partners. Together, we deliver unmatched contingent staffing solutions that enable our clients to acquire talent in any market.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assesses contingent staffing providers in seven categories: vision and strategy, delivery of output-based staffing solutions, learning and upskilling solutions, market impact, technology capabilities, equity and inclusion solutions, and future investments. They are positioned as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

In its business and professional assessment, Everest Group noted Kelly has further diversified its industry coverage and talent sourcing capabilities and stressed the company has made significant investments to build its managed services. It also lauded Kelly's technology stack and digital staffing capabilities, such as Kelly Now . Similarly, in its industrial assessment, Everest Group cited Kelly's strong vision for generative AI and analytics and praised its outcome-based delivery via its Skilled Professional Solutions offering.

Kelly + Motion Recruitment received Leader and Star Performer status for making significant investments to enhance its IT managed services. Everest Group stressed combining Kelly and Motion Recruitment's resources has enhanced coverage across targeted industry verticals and led to significant market traction. Everest Group said the combined group has demonstrated a strong vision to further expand its geographic coverage.

For the second year in a row, Everest Group named Kelly Engineering a Leader and Star Performer. Everest Group highlighted that Kelly Engineering has further diversified its industry coverage and sourcing capabilities for advanced engineering roles, and noted it registered one of the highest organic revenue growth rates. Everest Group stressed that Kelly Engineering has built capabilities in engineering managed services and displays a robust vision to enhance its tech stack with the integration of AI.

“Kelly has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2025 Assessments across IT, Engineering, Business and Professionals, and Industrial segments. Kelly's acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, diversified skill and industry portfolios, strong vision for technology-led delivery, and comprehensive service offerings has contributed to its position,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group.

“Kelly has showcased strong vision for tech-led delivery through its investments in AI-driven tools and partnerships with intelligent sourcing platforms. Its specialization in high-skill segments, robust upskilling programs, managed services capabilities across the domains, and vision for omnichannel delivery elevated its position from its competitors.”

Kelly's contingent staffing recognition follows KellyOCG + Sevenstep being named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment – Global earlier this month.

About Kelly ®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com .

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at .

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.