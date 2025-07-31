Former School Social Worker Offers Insightful New Kids' Book On Safety Drills

Author Sanya Whittaker Gragg

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What do you get when you mix a school social worker's heart, a catchy chant“D to the R to the I - L - L!” and a curious first grader? You get - the latest children's book, "Teacher, Did You Hear the News?" from educator-turned-author Sanya Whittaker Gragg that's putting a fearless spin on school safety drills!

Inspired by her real-life experiences in the classroom, Gragg introduces readers to Phillip, a lively and lovable first grader who's head-over-heels for school - until it's time for those mysterious safety drills. Fire drills, tornado drills, lockdown drills - they all leave Phillip feeling puzzled and a little on edge. But thanks to his super-cool teacher and a toe-tapping chant, Phillip and his classmates learn that drills aren't meant to scare - they just help us stay prepared!

“D to the R to the I - L - L,

I know it's just a DRILL,

But we MUST do it WELL!”

Gragg's mission? To help kids feel brave, prepared, and confident - not fearful - during safety procedures.“I saw firsthand how students reacted to drills,” she says.“This book is my way of helping kids understand why we practice - and giving adults the tools to talk about it.”

With bold illustrations, rhythmic rhymes, and an empowering message,“Teacher, Did You Hear the News?” is perfect for classrooms, bedtime, or any moment when kids need a little courage boost. This most recent penning by Gragg is currently #1 on Amazon Kindle New Releases for Children's books on Safety.

About: Sanya Whittaker Gragg is the founder of SWG Creates, LLC, a storytelling company that crafts children's books to help families tackle tough topics - one beautiful page at a time. As a seasoned author, she has written five picture books with more on the horizon.

✨“Teacher, Did You Hear the News?” is available now at and online booksellers such as Amazon

