Gaurav Gogoi Pak Links: NIA Probe Likely After Sep 10

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, July 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the probe related to Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Coleburn might be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the final report submission by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Chief Minister addressed the ongoing investigation into allegations involving Gogoi and his wife's purported links to Pakistan, acknowledging limitations in the current probe being carried out by the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma pointed out that the Assam SIT has a restricted mandate, particularly in accessing communication records.

“The SIT in Assam has a very limited scope. It cannot access telephonic records or connections beyond two years,” he said.

Despite these constraints, the CM commended the SIT for working diligently within its remit.

The Chief Minister underlined that the case's broader dimensions -- concerning citizenship and alleged connections with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- fall within the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central probe agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he noted, have the capacity to retrieve information dating back to 2010–2011. Sarma clarified that the state government has not yet requested the NIA to take over the investigation.

“No such request has been made so far. We will take a final decision after the SIT submits its report,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stated:“The SIT has been given a firm deadline to complete the investigation by September 10, with no extension to be granted. The report will be presented to the state cabinet on September 11 or 12, after which a decision will be made-by September 15-on whether to transfer the case to the NIA, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or place it under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”