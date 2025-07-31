Mamata Hikes Durga Puja Dole To Rs 1.10 Lakh Per Committee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hiked the grant for each community Durga Puja committee to Rs 1.10 lakh from Rs 85,000 last year.

Speaking after a coordination meeting with all Durga Puja organisers, state government officials, and Kolkata Police officers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Banerjee, in a surprising move, announced a Rs 25,000 hike in the grant to each of over 43,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal.

CM Banerjee, last year, promised to increase the amount to Rs 1 lakh per puja committee. However, political observers feel that the grant amount was hiked to an amount more than what was announced earlier in view of next year's assembly polls in the state.

"Last year, Rs 85,000 was given to each Durga Puja organiser. This year, Rs 1.10 lakh will be provided. I hope all are happy now. Let us have a happy and prosperous Durga Puja," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also announced an electricity concession for Durga Puja committees.

"Our state power department and CESC Ltd will give an 80 per cent concession in electricity bills of puja organisers. Fire licence and other government fees are being waived," she said.

CM Banerjee also urged Durga puja committees to help Bengali migrant workers who are returning to West Bengal after facing harassment in BJP-ruled states.

"I will also ask community puja committees to help those who are returning to Bengal after facing atrocities and harassment in other states. We have to help these people with clothes and food. We must not push them away," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also asked her administration to keep a check on Durga Puja themes, as sometimes a stampede-like situation evolves due to overcrowding.

"Keep a watch on the theme of Durga Puja committees. Sometimes Puja committees create such a theme that it results in stampede-like situation. We have to ensure that such a situation is not created," she said.

It was an apparent reference to the Ram Mandir-inspired Durga puja pandal theme in 2023 at the Santosh Mitra Square puja committee in central Kolkata, which had witnessed a stampede-like situation due to overcrowding of pandal-hoppers.

The principal organizer of the said Puja is a BJP leader and the party councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal

Meanwhile, Banerjee also took a dig at BJP leaders for moving Calcutta High Court over her government's initiative to provide grants to Durga Puja committees.

"A lot of people move the Calcutta High Court alleging that Mamata didi stops Durga Puja in Bengal. They allege that Saraswati Puja does not take place in Bengal. Here, the Saraswati Puja is held in every household. Some even got to court against our decision to provide grants to puja committees. Why shouldn't we help the Puja committees? Durga Puja festival provides jobs and livelihood to a large number of people, and the grant is used in this regard," she said.

Banerjee further asked the police administration to use drones, CCTV cameras, and watch towers for better crowd management during Durga Puja. "Police control rooms must work around the clock. Safety of women must not be compromised," she added.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, took a dig at Mamata Banerjee for announcing a hike in Durga Puja grant.

"Her government should first clear the pending dearness allowance to her government employees before providing such grants to Puja committees. Salaries need to be hiked for all permanent, temporary and contractual workers, instead of increasing such grants," said Adhikari.