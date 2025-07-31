GRSE Delivers Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate Himgiri To Indian Navy

New Delhi: Defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Thursday delivered the advanced guided-missile frigate, Himgiri to the Indian Navy.

The Navy will formally commission it in end of August.

As part of the Navy's Project 17A, Himgiri is the first of three frigates being built by the GRSE.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd delivered Himgiri, the Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate and the first of three being built by GRSE under the Indian Navy's Project 17A, on Monday, July 31, 2025.@OfficialGRSE twitter/GFc5i1LvRH

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) July 31, 2025

An official said that the frigate would significantly boost the force's advanced guided-missile capabilities.

Himgiri is the 801st vessel to be built and delivered by GRSE.

Of these 112 are warships, a GRSE official said:“It's a record unmatched by any shipyard in the country, till date.”

Know about Himgiri

These 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne warships are the largest and the most sophisticated Guided-Missile frigates built by GRSE in its 65-year history as a Defence Public Sector Undertaking.

The three ships are worth over ₹21,833.36 crore and a significant portion of this value has fuelled MSMEs, start-ups, and OEMs while also contributing to employment generation, thereby helping to nourish the shipbuilding ecosystem of our Nation.

Eastern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Technical) Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth accepted the warship from the GRSE.

Himgiri: India's self-reliance in defence production

Launched on December 14, 2020, Himgiri is equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, along with Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles, representing a major leap in naval strike and defensive capabilities.

With high indigenous content, the ship stands as a strong symbol of India's self-reliance in defence production.

Powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, Himgiri is also equipped with advanced AESA radar and modern combat systems.

It is capable of anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare operations.

“The platform offers advanced survivability and improved operational capabilities.”

Himgiri also features comfortable accommodation for 225 personnel and provides full aviation facilities for operation of helicopters onboard.

Currently, GRSE is working on 15 warships across four different classes for the Indian Navy.

Of these, Androth, the 2nd ASWSWC being built by GRSE and Ikshak, the 3rd Survey Vessel Large have successfully completed its contractor sea trials and are being readied for delivery.

The remaining 13 warships are at various stages of construction, underscoring GRSE's robust shipbuilding pipeline and commitment to timely delivery.

“GRSE has also emerged as the lowest bidder for the Next Generation Corvettes that the Navy plans to acquire and expects to conclude the contract to build five of them soon.”