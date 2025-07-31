Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Rs 55,000 Price Cut In Amazon Sale!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a massive discount during Amazon's Great Freedom Sale. Snag this flagship phone with amazing features for half the price, thanks to a Rs 55,000 price drop.

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, gets a massive price drop, almost half price, during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Big discounts and offers on smartphones are announced. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, originally priced at Rs 79,999, now has a Rs 55,000 discount.

Get an additional discount of up to Rs 47,200 on exchanging your old phone. With other offers and discounts, you can buy this flagship phone for Rs 75,999. This is the biggest discount on the Samsung S24 Ultra since its launch.

This offer is available during the Amazon India Great Freedom Festival Sale, which started on July 31st, with deliveries starting August 2nd.

Amazon offers additional benefits with this deal. You can buy the Samsung S24 Ultra on zero-cost EMI.



No-cost EMI starts from Rs 3,860 per month

Cashback offer via Amazon Pay ICICI Card

GST invoice benefits for business buyers Extended warranty and damage protection options available at extra cost

This is Samsung's flagship phone. The Samsung S24 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with Android 14 OS. Other specifications include:



6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

200MP primary camera + 10MP, 50MP, 12MP camera setup

12MP selfie camera

Samsung S Pen support

Titanium frame

5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Galaxy AI features Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

This deal offers the Titanium Gray variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Other color variants are also available. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a premium Android phone. Priced at Rs 79,999, the Samsung S24 Ultra has the best camera setup (200MP) and a powerful processor.

With superior battery life, S Pen, and AI features, it outperforms the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The S24 Ultra is better than the non-Pro iPhone 16 models in terms of camera, display, charging speed, and battery.