Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
“I Believe The Bosses”: Haaland Backs Man City Amid Financial Charges

2025-07-31 10:11:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Erling Haaland has offered his unequivocal support to Manchester City as the club confronts over 100 charges of alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, dating back from the 2009/10 to 2017/18 seasons. While these accusations carry the potential for hefty penalties-including fines, points deductions, or even expulsion-City have firmly denied any wrongdoing and are currently awaiting the outcome of an independent commission's investigation.

"Tricky Situation"

In a candid conversation with TIME magazine, Haaland explained his stance:“I spoke with the bosses, and in the end, I believe them. It's such a tricky situation for me to even sit there and speak about, because I wasn't really involved in it. So I think the club knows what they're doing. They will sort it out.”

 

Haaland Reflects on Arsenal Clash

Turning to last season's heated rivalry with Arsenal, Haaland recalled the moment he told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to“stay humble” following a 2-2 draw between the sides in September. However, when the two clubs met again at the Emirates later in the campaign, Arsenal exacted emphatic revenge with a 5-1 win, seizing on Haaland's earlier words. Reflecting on the exchange, Haaland admitted with a grin:“I think it's an important phrase, which a lot of people should use, including myself. It's one of the most important things, as individuals, to do - stay humble. They won the game 5-1. So yeah, they got me.”

After all, City fans can be sure that their star striker is indeed one of them.

