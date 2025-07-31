Optical Illusion: Think You Are Observant? Find The Odd Logo Out In Just 7 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusion: Think your eyes miss nothing? Then here is your chance to test how sharp they are. Visual puzzles are not just for entertainment; they also enhance focus, challenge your brain to think critically, and improve memory. Solving them every day helps to sharpen observation skills. Just like how gym workouts shape the body, these optical illusions keep your mind alert. And today's puzzle is no different. It is a field of logos, but one is slightly off. Only 1 per cent of viewers with the keenest eyes can spot the odd one in just 7 seconds. Do you have an eagle eye? If yes, take a closer look and see if you can crack it.

Find the odd logo

Not all logos are what they seem, and this visual puzzle proves it. Hidden among a set of popular social media icons is one that is slightly wrong. Can you catch the flaw in just a few seconds? Look closely, something about its colour, shape, or lettering might feel a little off. Remember, it is a subtle detail most people miss, but those with razor-sharp focus and strong pattern recognition will spot it instantly. If you crack it in time, you truly have an exceptional eye for detail. So, did you find the odd one out yet?

Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1% of people can find the hidden number in this brain teaser

The answer to the visual puzzle is...

Take a closer look, did you catch it? Hidden in the second-last column, last row, the TikTok logo stands out for the wrong reason. Unlike its signature colour, this version is oddly blue. It is an intentional error designed to test how sharply you observe visual details. Spotting such tweaks is not easy, but if you did, you have a keen eye that many miss. That is the power of focused observation.

Remember, these mind-bending puzzles are a great reminder that our brains thrive on challenge. Whether you could solve the puzzle or not, the real victory is in giving your mind a moment to pause and observe. So, keep playing such brain teasers, as they improve visual memory, and train your brain to think sharply every day.

FAQs1. What does this puzzle test?

It tests your observation skills and attention to detail.

2. What is wrong with the TikTok logo?

The TikTok logo is blue instead of its usual colours.

3. What if I could not find it?

Keep practising, your visual skills will get better with time.