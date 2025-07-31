'TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID': Donald Trump Launches Fresh Attack On Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Trump's outburst came just one day after the Fed's 9-2 vote to maintain borrowing costs at 4.25%-4.5% – the fifth straight meeting without cuts . The president accused Powell of costing America "TRILLIONS" and slammed the Fed's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation as potentially“corrupt”. This marks Trump's most vicious attack yet in his year-long campaign to pressure the Fed, having previously nicknamed Powell "Too Late" for resisting rate cuts.Why the Fed held firm
Powell defended Wednesday's decision, explaining the Fed needs more time to assess how Trump's tariffs impact inflation before cutting rates. "We're still a ways away from seeing where things settle down," he told reporters, noting tariffs are pushing up goods prices though service costs are cooling .
The Fed's statement cited "somewhat elevated" inflation and "solid" job markets as reasons for patience . Surprisingly, two Trump-appointed Fed governors – Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman – broke ranks to demand immediate cuts, the first dual dissent by governors since 1993 . Waller warned delaying cuts risks damaging the labor market.
The headquarters renovation project has become Trump's secondary weapon against Powell. Last week, Trump toured the site with Powell while suggesting cost overruns could be a“firing offense”.
Though Trump later called firing "unlikely," Budget Director Russ Vought accused the Fed of "ostentatious" spending in a July 17 letter demanding answers about marble finishes and VIP dining rooms . Powell maintains the overruns stem from unexpected asbestos removal and construction inflation – not mismanagement.Also Read | Trump Tariff News Live: Engaged with all stakeholders, says Piyush Goyal
Powell subtly pushed back against Trump's attacks by stressing the Fed's independence "has served the public well," arguing monetary policy must ignore politics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment