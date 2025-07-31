Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 10:08:43
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced its drone subsidiary ZenaDrone has initiated upgrading its membership to the Advocacy level with the influential Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), enabling it to join both the Defense Advocacy Committee and Air Advocacy Committee. This upgrade enables the company to engage alongside top US drone and defense innovators, such as Skydio, Anduril, Leidos and Shield AI, to elevate its leadership role in shaping critical drone policy and procurement as well as deepening relationships with important stakeholders and decisionmakers. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading unchanged at $4.83.

