Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 10:08:43
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Information Services Corporation : Announced today that it has extended the Company's secured syndicated credit facility by entering into a third amendment to the amended and restated credit agreement with its syndicate of lenders. Information Services Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $32.00.

