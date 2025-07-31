Guru Wireless Adds Dr. Douglas C. Blake To Its Advisory Board To Accelerate Defense Sector Strategy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GuRu Wireless, Inc. , a leader in advanced wireless power solutions for national security, defense and commercial applications, announces that Dr. Douglas C. Blake has joined its Advisory Board. Blake brings deep expertise in advancing cutting-edge technologies within the U.S. defense ecosystem, further strengthening GuRu's strategic engagement with mission-critical applications such as persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

Dr. Douglas C. Blake has joined the GuRu Wireless Advisory Board

Continue Reading

Blake currently serves as a Senior Vice President at Reliance Test and Technology (RT&T), a company helping the U.S. Air Force and other government and commercial customers enhance mission effectiveness while reducing costs and improving performance. A U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 40 years of military, civilian, and executive experience, Blake has played a key role in guiding advanced aerospace and defense systems from concept to deployment across multiple branches of government. His insight into transitioning emerging technologies into operational use will be invaluable as GuRu scales deployment of its wireless power platform for defense applications.

"We're honored to welcome Doug to our Advisory Board," said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of GuRu Wireless. "His leadership at the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and extensive background in defense innovation make him a tremendous asset as we expand the reach of our wireless power technology into operational environments where resilience, autonomy, and continuous performance are essential."

"Persistent ISR is a mission-critical capability that's often limited by energy constraints," said Blake. "GuRu's wireless power technology directly addresses this challenge by enabling untethered, continuous drone operations, unlocking new levels of endurance and responsiveness. I'm excited to support the company as it brings this transformational capability into the hands of the warfighter."

Blake joins an esteemed group of advisors including Major General (Ret) Thomas E. Kunkel, a strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force and NATO; Matt Grob, current CTO of satellite solutions provider Globalstar and former CTO of Qualcomm; and Colonel (Ret) Vance L. Cryer, acting Director of Enterprise Strategy for Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control. Together, the Advisory Board is helping shape GuRu's strategic direction as it brings its scalable wireless energy solutions to high-impact sectors including defense and national security.

About Douglas C. Blake

Dr. Douglas C. Blake currently serves as a Senior Vice President for Reliance Test and Technology (RT&T), where he leads a team of roughly 900 members providing a wide range of engineering and technical services for the Eglin Test and Training Range. He has 40 years of experience across numerous technical disciplines and functions including research and development; test and evaluation; systems integration; military intelligence; and acquisition, production, and sustainment of aerospace hardware and software systems.

Prior to his employment at RT&T, Blake enjoyed a 40-year career serving his country, first in the active-duty Air Force as both enlisted and officer and then in the Federal Civil Service where he served at the Senior Executive level leading multiple organizations comprised of up to 2K+ personnel with direct oversight of up to $3B+ annual budgets.

Blake received his bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla in 1989; master's and doctorate degrees in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio in 1993 and 1997 respectively; and a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 2002. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense Award for Excellence, and the Air Force Science and Engineering Award.

About GuRu Wireless

GuRu Wireless, Inc. develops advanced wireless power solutions that eliminate energy constraints in mission-critical systems across national security, defense and commercial applications. Its proprietary 24GHz phased array platform enables precise, long-range power beaming to static and mobile systems, including airborne platforms. The company is currently focused on delivering fully integrated persistent ISR solutions, while also engaging with partners on custom applications across a range of industries. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, GuRu Wireless has successfully completed several projects with leading customers in defense, industrial, and commercial markets. See: and follow us on LinkedIn .

GuRu Wireless and the GuRu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GuRu Wireless, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

SOURCE GuRu Wireless, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED