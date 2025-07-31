Applause Launches Scorecards To Supercharge Technician Performance Management In Field Services

The purpose-built solution that gives field service teams real-time visibility, automated rewards, and data-driven performance insights, all within the Applause platform

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applause, the leading performance and engagement platform for the field services industry, today announced the launch of Applause Scorecards, a new product designed to transform how field service businesses track, measure, and improve technician performance.

Applause Scorecards enables both field leaders and technicians to access real-time performance data, define key expectations, and automate bonuses. As part of the existing Applause platform, technicians can view their personalized performance scorecards directly in the app they already use every day, empowering them to take ownership of their goals and stay aligned with business priorities.

"Today's field service teams need more than basic reporting; they need visibility, motivation, and the ability to act in real time," said Joel Rager, VP of Product at Applause. "Scorecards bring structure and clarity to performance management, so both administrators and technicians know exactly where they stand. And because it's built into the Applause app, there's no learning curve or disruption, just immediate value."

Applause Scorecards addresses a long-standing industry gap: the reliance on manually updated spreadsheets, physical whiteboards, and scattered systems to track technician performance. By automatically aggregating metrics from across a business's existing tech stack, such as NPS, driving score, job completion rates, reservices, and more, Applause Scorecards delivers a complete view of performance in one centralized dashboard.

Key benefits include:



Centralized view for identifying top performers, coaching needs, and operational trends

Technician-facing scorecards for real-time goal tracking and performance ownership

Automated bonus triggers to reward high-performing team members instantly

Customizable power scores that combine multiple KPIs into a single, weighted score aligned to business objectives Access to historical data for monthly performance reviews and year-end evaluations

With this launch, Applause is setting a new standard for performance management in field services, enabling faster decisions, better coaching, and more consistent service delivery through data-driven transparency and recognition.

About Applause

Applause is the performance and engagement platform built for the field services industry. From real-time reviews to employee recognition and performance tracking, Applause helps teams stay aligned, motivated, and ready to win every day. Learn more at applausehq

