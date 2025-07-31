Gov't Lowers Gasoline Prices For August

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday decided to slash prices of 90- and 95-octane gasoline and raise diesel cost for the period from August 1-31.During its monthly meeting to set the local selling cost of fuel derivatives, global prices of crude oil and petroleum derivatives for July were reviewed and compared to June caps.Global price averages showed a decrease in prices of 90- and 95-octane gasoline and an increase in the diesel cost during the current month of July.After applying the pricing equation based on global cost to all fuel derivatives, the committee found that the prices of 90- and 95-octane gasoline dropped by by 10 fils per liter each, while diesel went up by 15 fils per liter.Accordingly, the committee decided to adjust the selling price of 90-octane gasoline to 0.850 fils/liter to replace 0.860 fils/liter.Meanwhile, the selling price of 95-octane gasoline dropped to 1.075 fils/liter from 1.085 fils/liter, while diesel went up to 0.690 fils/liter from 0.675 fils/liter.The committee also decided to maintain kerosene price at 620 fils/liter and fix the 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7 per bottle.