Czech Actor Kris Prihodova Makes Powerful Directorial Debut With“HER,” A Gritty Drama Set To Shake Film Festivals

New York, NY - July 31, 2025 - After building a successful modeling career across Asia-walking in Vietnam Fashion Week and fronting campaigns for global giants like Nespresso, Honda, Klarna, and Puma-Czech-born, New York-based actor Kris Prihodova is stepping into the spotlight as a multi-hyphenate creative force with her debut film“HER.”

Currently in production, HER marks Prihodova's debut as both a writer and director, co-directing alongside filmmaker Michael Parrella. Known for her dedication to character-driven drama, Kris brings to life not just one, but two distinct roles in the film-most notably Nyra, a woman who is pushed to take justice into her own hands.

“I didn't want to just be seen for my looks-I wanted to prove that I can carry real emotional weight,” said Kris Prihodova, actor, co-director, and writer of HER.“This story speaks to a larger issue we often try to ignore. It's raw, it's uncomfortable-but it's necessary. And I wanted to show that I can not only tell that story but live it on screen.”

After completing formal acting training in New York, Kris immersed herself in independent film-appearing in more than 20 short dramas. Many of these films have begun making their way through U.S. film festivals, a testament to her growing presence as a dramatic performer to watch. With HER, she's taking things a step further-using her experience to craft a film that is not only cinematic but socially relevant.

Starring opposite Jake Lesh, HER is a gripping tale that explores the blurred lines of justice, power, and consequence. The film aims to spark conversations across both American and European audiences and is already being positioned for a robust festival run beginning late 2025.

About Kris Prihodova

Kris Prihodova is a Czech-Russian actor, model, and emerging filmmaker based in New York. After a successful modeling career in Asia, she transitioned into acting, where she now focuses on emotionally grounded performances in independent dramas. HER marks her directorial debut.