David Francis Serves Up“Anna Leigh”: A Country Anthem For Pickleball's Rising Star

MENAFN - GetNews)



Seattle songwriter celebrates Anna Leigh Waters with a fun, bold, and outrageous country novelty tune.

Get ready to tap your feet and laugh along as David Francis, featuring John England & The Western Swingers, released“Anna Leigh” on July 22, 2025 - a brand-new country & western novelty song. This high-energy track pays tribute to Anna Leigh Waters, the teenage phenom dominating the rapidly growing sport of pickleball.

Recorded at The Studio Charlotte in Nashville,“Anna Leigh” captures the playful spirit of pickleball with wit and twang, reminiscent of classic country comedy legends like Homer & Jethro, Bobby Bare, and Ray Stevens. The song features David Francis on vocals, John England on guitar and backing vocals, Walter Hartman on drums, Bruce Bouton on pedal steel, Derek Pell on fiddle, and Geoff Henderson on bass, creating a rich and lively soundscape.

The inspiration for“Anna Leigh” struck Francis during a match where Waters delivered a decisive blow to a top-tier male athlete.“An announcer wryly dubbed him 'another sacrificial lamb,' and I knew right then this moment deserved a song,” Francis explains. His goal is to make listeners smile, laugh, and feel a renewed excitement for the game they love. Francis adds,“I believe the pickleball community, full of energy, heart, and humor, needed an anthem that matched its spirit. It had to be fun, bold, and a little outrageous-just like the game itself.”

Francis envisions performing“Anna Leigh” and other upcoming pickleball-themed novelty tunes live at major tournaments across the country. He aims to pair world-class pickleball action with toe-tapping, smile-cracking songs written just for the sport's enthusiastic fans.

To bring some well-earned levity and local flavor to your coverage, consider featuring“Anna Leigh” - a spirited country novelty tune celebrating the sport of pickleball and its reigning star. We invite journalists, radio hosts, and editors to explore the song, interview the artist, or highlight the growing intersection of music and America's fastest-growing sport. To access the single, press materials, or request an interview, reach out directly via .... Let's give pickleball its anthem.

ABOUT

David Francis is an American singer and songwriter blending traditional pop standards, big band, show tunes, jazz, and country music. With years of experience crafting and performing, he also creates fun, memorable country novelty tunes, such as the pickleball anthem,“Anna Leigh.” Inspired by the timeless artists of the Great American Songbook and legendary country musicians, especially those combining virtuoso instrumental talent with just plain fun songs. David's goal is to deliver heartfelt recordings and engaging performances that truly connect with and uplift his audience.

LINKS

@davidfrancissinger

@davidfrancissinger