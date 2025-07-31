Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Replimune, Ortho Dermatologics, Philogen S.P.A.

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Companies in the market include - Genentech, Sanofi, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, Replimune, Ortho Dermatologics, Philogen S.p.A., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Report:



The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2025, AiViva Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, has received FDA clearance to administer AIV001 (axitinib) via intradermal injection into facial skin for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer. AIV001, a pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor in a proprietary sustained-release formulation, gained approval based on safety, efficacy, and systemic exposure data from 67 subjects previously treated for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and scar management on non-facial skin.

In August 2024, SkinCure Oncology, a global leader in offering a comprehensive model for delivering Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the leading nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancers, has announced the publication of a new study highlighting the importance of conducting full dermal visualization (FDV) through high-resolution dermal ultrasound (HRDUS) before each treatment fraction for nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) using Image-Guided SRT.

Basal cell carcinoma represents approximately 80% of all skin cancer cases and typically occurs in sun-exposed areas like the face and neck. Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for about 20% of the remaining skin cancer cases.

Skin cancer is the most typical cancer, according to Cedars-Sinai (n.d.). Skin cancer accounts for between 40 and 50 percent of all cancer cases detected each year

Goldenberg et al. (2016) conducted a retrospective cohort analysis using Truven Health MarketScan database insurance claims, enrolling patients 18 years of age or older with two or more BCC claims that were at least 30 days apart between October 2011 and September 2012. The age-adjusted prevalence rate for BCC patients was 342.64 per 100,000. The prevalence rates were higher in males than in females, higher in patients 65 years of age or older, and lowest in patients 18 to 24 years of age

STP705, AIV001, RP1, and other new treatments for non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) are available. The market will be driven by the approval of these therapies because it will give patients new and varied treatment options

Key Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Companies: Genentech, Sanofi, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, Replimune, Ortho Dermatologics, Philogen S.p.A., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others

Key Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Therapies: VISMODEGIB (erivedge), LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc), STP705, AIV001, RP1, Tretinoin 0.1%, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Iressa, sirolimus, and others

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Men are two times more likely than women to develop basal cell carcinoma and three times more likely to develop squamous cell carcinoma than Women The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market dynamics.

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Overview

Skin tumours that don't start out as melanoma are referred to as non-melanoma skin cancer. These more typical types of skin cancer are distinguished from the less frequent melanoma, which spreads more quickly in the body, by the name "non-melanoma."

Get a Free sample for the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Report

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total prevalent cases of NMSC in the 7MM (Basal cell carcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of NMSC in the 7MM

Treatable cases of NMSC in the 7MM

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NMSC in the 7MM

Region-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NMSC in the 7MM Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NMSC in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer epidemiology trends @ Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



VISMODEGIB (erivedge): Genentech

LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc): Sanofi

STP705: Sirnaomics

AIV001: AiViva BioPharma

RP1: Replimune

Tretinoin 0.1%: Ortho Dermatologics

L19IL2 +L19TNF: Philogen S.p.A.

Iressa: AstraZeneca sirolimus: Pfizer

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market share @ Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Market

Scope of the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Companies: Genentech, Sanofi, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, Replimune, Ortho Dermatologics, Philogen S.p.A., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others

Key Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Therapies: VISMODEGIB (erivedge), LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc), STP705, AIV001, RP1, Tretinoin 0.1%, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Iressa, sirolimus, and others

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer current marketed and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer emerging therapies

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Dynamics: Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market drivers and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

4. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

9. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Drivers

16. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Barriers

17. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Appendix

18. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.