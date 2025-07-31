403
Property From The Late New Orleans Real Estate Developer Joe Jaeger Will Be Auctioned August 15-16
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Orleans, LA, USA, July 30, 2025 -- The Part 1 sale of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr. – the renowned New Orleans-based real estate developer, hotelier and entrepreneur who was tragically killed in a car crash in June of last year at age 77 – will be offered in two days of auctions planned for Friday and Saturday, August 15th-16th, by Crescent City Auction Gallery.
The sale will be held online as well as live in the Crescent City showroom located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 10am Central Time both days. In all, 565 lots will come up for bid that are as eclectic and fascinating as the man himself. Jaeger began his career as a plumber in the Lower Ninth Ward and later became one of the city's leading businessmen.
Jaeger owned several properties in New Orleans, including the Jung Hotel, the Bourbon Orleans and the blighted Plaza Tower. He owned more hotels in the city's French Quarter than any other developer. He took pride in challenging development projects that seemed impossible, returning the historic Jung Hotel back into commerce and renovating the old historic Holy Angels campus.
Seven lots in the auction are large contemporary metal sculptures by Kalifano, based in Las Vegas. Figures include depictions of Jack Sparrow and Darth Vader, all of them larger than life. The sculptures of Optimus Prime (183 inches tall) and Batman the“Dark Knight” (96 inches tall) are patinated metal assemblages of recycled auto parts. Both are estimated at $5,000-$10,000.
Lot 1357 is a Briggs and Stratton (Milwaukee) commemorative "1896-1996" Hansmobile, built in 1996, to commemorate 100 years of the automobile. The car is gas-powered and has an adjustable soft top with an upholstery liner, a tufted bench seat, a spread wing eagle hood ornament, oil lanterns and spoke wheels. It's possibly one of one (estimate: $4,000-$8,000).
Internet bidding will be provided by (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, August 6th, through Thursday, August. 12th, excluding weekend days, from 10-5 Central Time. No appointment is necessary.
Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to ....
For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Part 1 sale of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr slated for August 15th and 16th, beginning at 10am Central Time both days, visit Updates are posted often.
