ICSI Strengthens Local Ties Through Community Events And Charitable Participation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) USA, July 2025 – ICSI, a leading name among IT firms in Maryland, isn't just known for the advanced tech solutions, but also for being deeply rooted in community values. This year, the company is stepping beyond the digital world to actively support a lineup of local events, showing that meaningful impact happens both online and off.
Showing Up for a Cure
This year's community involvement began with the Walk to Cure Arthritis on May 3, an event close to the hearts of many on the ICSI team. Staff, family, and friends came together to support those affected by arthritis, raising awareness and walking in solidarity. The team didn't just participate-they showed up in full force, bringing energy and team spirit to the event.
Getting out there for a cause that impacts so many people was a no-brainer. It reminded them that the work they do every day should always connect back to people.
A Calendar Full of Giving Back
ICSI has no plans to slow down. Coming up next, the company will join the Annapolis Run for the Light House on September 14, supporting programs that help individuals facing homelessness. On November 27, the team will lace up their running shoes once again for the Y Turkey Trot 5K, a Thanksgiving tradition that combines fitness and philanthropy.
To wrap up the year, ICSI will participate in one of the area's most festive events-Lights on the Bay, running from December 1 to January 4. The holiday light display brings joy to thousands of families and helps raise funds for the SPCA of Anne Arundel County..
Tech With a Heart
While ICSI continues to deliver trusted cybersecurity, IT consulting, and managed services across industries, they also understand the importance of staying grounded in the local community. Among the many IT firms in Maryland, ICSI stands out for its balance of technical excellence and community care.
In the end, it's not just about solving problems with technology. It's about being present-on the job and in their neighborhoods.
To learn more about ICSI's services and community efforts, visit
About ICSI: ICSI is a Managed IT Services and Consulting firm headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, proudly serving clients since 1987. While we are deeply rooted in the Mid-Atlantic region-including Maryland, Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and Florida -we also serve clients nationwide. In addition to our headquarters, we also have an office in Tampa, Florida, expanding our reach and responsiveness in the Southeast.
Our regional service areas include Annapolis, Arlington, Alexandria, Baltimore, Beltsville, Bethesda, Bowie, Catonsville, Clinton, College Park, Columbia, Falls Church, Fairfax, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, McLean, Raleigh, Reston, Rockville, Silver Spring, Tampa, Sarasota and more.
We support a wide range of industries, including medical practices, nonprofit organizations, real estate agencies, construction companies, consulting firms, and engineering groups. Our customized IT solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring secure, efficient, and scalable technology environments across the country.
Media Contact:
ICSI
Phone: (410) 280-3000
Website:
