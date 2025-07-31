Brightspeed Fixed Wireless Voice And Data Solution Awarded 2025 ISE Network Innovators' Top Honor

Company's cutting-edge hardware and technology honored with highest award status

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder and the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, announces its leading-edge fixed wireless voice and data solution was named the 2025 ISE Network Innovators' Platinum Award honoree. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the telecommunications community, presented Brightspeed with the award's highest honor-distinguishing it as the best technology in the industry.

Working with the nation's leading wireless carriers, Brightspeed developed its new fixed wireless voice and data solution that offers customers a more immediate, reliable, high-speed connectivity option and can be deployed to homes and businesses where Brightspeed's multi-billion-dollar fiber broadband network expansion may not reach.

"We're honored to be recognized by ISE and thrilled that our technology is being recognized as an industry game-changer in bridging the digital divide," said Brightspeed Chief Network Officer Brian Bond. "Our fixed wireless voice and data solution is a critical step forward in replacing outdated copper infrastructure with a more reliable, resilient alternative. By delivering carrier-agnostic connectivity, we're ensuring our customers-especially those in underserved areas-have dependable access to voice and internet service when they need it most."

ISE Magazine's Editor Hayden Beeson expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the ISE Network Innovators' Awards, I would like to congratulate Brightspeed on achieving a well-deserved platinum level honoree status. This competitive program enables ISE Magazine to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

Brightspeed's fixed wireless voice and data solution will be available to customers in August. The company has integrated this industry-leading hardware and technology into its field technicians' mobile app, which enables technicians to validate the network and activate the device from the field. It makes the process of upgrading to a fixed wireless device more seamless, allowing the technician responding to a copper connection issue to offer the solution to the customer immediately. If the customer chooses to upgrade their service, the installation only takes a matter of minutes.

This state-of-the-art new fixed wireless voice and data solution using wireless service providers' networks provides customers with reliable connectivity, cuts down on repair dispatches, saves customers' time and prevents frustrations.

