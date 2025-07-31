ZOTH Launches FAAST (Fund As A Service For Tokenization) To Capitalize On RWA & Stablecoin Opportunity, Over $200 Million Assets Committed

By offering access to its ready-to-launch Cayman SPC infrastructure, regulatory setup, licensed partners, along with legal & operational expertise, FAAST will act as a Full-stack License & Tech Infrastructure for emerging teams building in the tokenized asset & Stablecoin space.

This positions ZOTH not just as an infrastructure provider, but as a foundational enabler of the RWA ecosystem, accelerating go-to-market while reinforcing its stature as a mature, institutional-grade player in the space.

ZOTH has already signed MOU's with over 7 protocols with over $200 Million committed.

For the RWA ecosystem to grow, ZOTH believes there has to be a collaborative approach, and ZOTH wants to share its learnings with other protocols, helping them to save on setting up expensive legal structures and identifying the right ecosystem operational partners.

Now, ZOTH is extending this capability to serve protocol-side infrastructure with legal structuring & managed services, enabling emerging RWA platforms to accept funds and deploy capital with full investor protection and operational compliance baked in.

The structure is governed under the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mutual Funds Act (2021 Revision), and is managed by a licensed entity under the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC).

Bridging Compliance Gaps for the Next Generation of RWA Protocols

As the market for tokenized real-world assets is projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030 (BCG), protocols operating in the RWA space face mounting pressure to adopt mature, regulator-ready operational models.

ZOTH's Licensed Cayman SPC fund directly addresses this need, offering an institutional compliance framework that balances blockchain-native flexibility with global financial governance standards.

Each segregated portfolio (SP) within the structure is a bankruptcy-remote legal entity, ensuring that the liabilities and risks of one protocol cannot contaminate the assets of another. This legal ring-fencing is critical for protecting on-chain and off-chain investor capital, particularly in volatile macro environments.

Emerging protocols often face steep challenges when setting up a compliant real-world asset structure from scratch, navigating legal frameworks, identifying licensed brokers and custodians, onboarding fund administrators, and integrating on-ramp/off-ramp partners.

ZOTH has already overcome these hurdles through its Cayman SPC infrastructure and is now making that foundation available to new protocols as a managed service.

This allows builders to bypass the operational and legal complexity and instead focus on securing liquidity and engaging investors seeking regulated exposure to stable on-chain yields, whether for real estate, capital markets, or gold, green fund, etc.

Many protocols are struggling to solve the legal & operational infrastructure rather than solving the real problem of tokenization of RWAs.

"RWA protocols & Stablecoin companies are entering a phase where legal clarity and investor protections are not just optional, they're expected. ZOTH's Cayman SPC meets this demand by offering asset segregation, full regulatory oversight, and compliant capital pathways under one roof," said the founder, Pritam Dutta.

A Scalable, Compliant Backbone for Protocols

Through this structure, RWA protocols & Stablecoin Issuers can:



Onboard capital in a fully compliant, globally recognized legal wrapper

Isolate assets and liabilities at the protocol level

Ensure bankruptcy remoteness to protect LPs and tokenholders

Operate under oversight from licensed administrators, custodians, and fund managers Align with institutional allocators seeking transparency, recourse, and auditability

This Fund infrastructure-as-a-service model allows protocol teams to focus on building products leveraging ZOTH's legal & operational setup.

Photo -

SOURCE Zoth