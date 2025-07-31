New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (25-412)

Recalls Magnetic Floating Stackers Toys Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toy Magnets (25-413)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard (25-414)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Kids Recalls KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchens Due to Strangulation Hazard; One Death Reported (25-415)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Consumer Power Tools Recalls RIDGID Framing Nailers Due to Laceration Hazard (25-416)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Recalls Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violates Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon (25-417)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Loren Recalls Morning Children's Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards for Children's Sleepwear (25-419)

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards (25-420)

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

