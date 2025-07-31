S4capital's Monks Appoints Danny Lee As Managing Director For Greater China

A visionary leader in brand and marketing, Lee brings a wealth of experience across Greater China, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region, with a distinguished record of driving transformative integrated communications, pioneering brand evolution, and unlocking new markets for some of the world's most influential brands, including Nike and WPP Group agencies.

"China is a powerhouse of cultural energy and digital innovation. I'm honored to lead Monks Greater China at such a pivotal moment," said Danny Lee, Managing Director, Monks Greater China. "I look forward to working with our team and partners to build brands that shape culture, inspire action, and grow business - backed by Monks' global capabilities and digital-first DNA."

Prior to joining Monks, Lee served as Chief Brand Officer at Bosideng, where he helped modernize one of China's most iconic apparel brands through brand transformation and global repositioning. He also held the role of Marketing Director at Nike Greater China, leading multi-category brand management and market-defining campaigns that reinforced Nike's leadership in the region. Earlier in his career, Lee held senior positions at WPP agencies including Ogilvy, Wunderman, and Mindshare, advising Fortune 500 clients on digital transformation and brand innovation.

"Lee is a proven leader with deep brand expertise and a sharp instinct for aligning strategy with cultural momentum. His appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier talent and delivering long-term client value - not only in this critical market, but across the broader APAC region. I'd also like to recognize Rogier Bikker for his entrepreneurial leadership and the strong foundation he built for Monks in Greater China. With Lee now at the helm, we're poised to accelerate the next phase of our growth journey in the region," said Kenny Griffiths, EVP, Monks APAC.

As part of its global strategy to help brands succeed in a fast-evolving digital economy, Monks continues to deepen its investment in the Greater China market - delivering integrated solutions across content, data & digital media, and technology to drive measurable impact and long-term growth for clients.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to accelerate business growth and redefine how brands interact with the world. From crafting tailored, outcome-focused campaigns to modernizing critical infrastructure for the ever-evolving digital landscape, Monks delivers solutions that engage audiences in real time, drive cultural relevance and sustain long-term impact-a tripartite approach that establishes it as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks was named Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24) and achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,000 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

