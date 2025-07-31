KNIPEX North America Launches New & Improved Cobra® ES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The existing 10" model (87 51 250) has been redesigned to offer increased capacity (from 1 1/4" to 1 1/2" capacity on round materials) and better gripping due to an optimized jaw design. The jaw now features front gripping serration as well as a cross groove for holding smaller, round materials such as nails. Additionally, the head size on the new model is slenderer for even better access to confined spaces.

All tradesmen will benefit from having the Cobra ES in their bag and we're excited to grow this product family.

The new 7 1/4" model (87 51 180) has the same features & functionalities at a more compact size. With a jaw capacity of 1 1/4" on both round & hex materials, the smaller size will be a great addition to any tradesmen's everyday carry lineup.

"The need for a reliable tool that can easily access those hard-to-reach places on the jobsite is not industry specific" explained Vice President of Marketing, Beverly Richards. She continued, "We believe all tradesmen will benefit from having the Cobra ES in their bag and we're excited to grow this product family."

Both versions feature the well-known push-button adjustment with the 7 1/4" model offering 18 adjustment positions and 25 for the 10" model.

The 10" Cobra ES was first manufactured in 2006. Since then, it has been considered a "specialty" Cobra, mainly being used in the automotive and maintenance industries. Both sizes of the Cobra ES will be available soon at select authorized retailers in North America.

About KNIPEX Tools

KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX manufactures best-in-class hand tools for best-in-class tradesmen. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. With roots dating back to 1882 in Wuppertal, Germany the North American branch of KNIPEX continues to innovate and lead the pliers market. For more information visit and follow KNIPEX Tools North America on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

