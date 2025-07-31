KNIPEX North America Launches New & Improved Cobra® ES
All tradesmen will benefit from having the Cobra ES in their bag and we're excited to grow this product family.Post thi
The new 7 1/4" model (87 51 180) has the same features & functionalities at a more compact size. With a jaw capacity of 1 1/4" on both round & hex materials, the smaller size will be a great addition to any tradesmen's everyday carry lineup.
"The need for a reliable tool that can easily access those hard-to-reach places on the jobsite is not industry specific" explained Vice President of Marketing, Beverly Richards. She continued, "We believe all tradesmen will benefit from having the Cobra ES in their bag and we're excited to grow this product family."
Both versions feature the well-known push-button adjustment with the 7 1/4" model offering 18 adjustment positions and 25 for the 10" model.
The 10" Cobra ES was first manufactured in 2006. Since then, it has been considered a "specialty" Cobra, mainly being used in the automotive and maintenance industries. Both sizes of the Cobra ES will be available soon at select authorized retailers in North America.
About KNIPEX Tools
KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX manufactures best-in-class hand tools for best-in-class tradesmen. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. With roots dating back to 1882 in Wuppertal, Germany the North American branch of KNIPEX continues to innovate and lead the pliers market. For more information visit and follow KNIPEX Tools North America on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .
SOURCE KNIPEX Tools
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment