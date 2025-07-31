Virtus Announces Appointment Of Alexander Steele

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager of Virtus Diversified REIT (VREIT), is proud to announce the addition of Alexander Steele to the executive team, effective July 1, 2025. As the Head of National Sales, Mr. Steele will be responsible for driving the growth of Virtus Diversified REIT. He leads distribution through the national network of CIRO-regulated investment dealers, further strengthening the REIT's commitment to expanding its investor base and enhancing its market presence.

“Bringing Alex Steele on board is a big win for Virtus,” said Josh Will, President of Virtus.“He has a proven track record of building relationships and with over 20 years in the industry, he has created a personal brand of trust amongst financial professionals. I've known Alex for a few years and have always admired his work ethic and commitment to advisors. I am honored to add him to our Executive Team.”

Mr. Steele joins Virtus with a distinguished background in real estate investment and capital raising. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director of Canadian Wholesale at Dalfen Industrial, where he played a key role in designing and managing the Dalfen Industrial Real Estate Income Fund. Prior to Dalfen Industrial, Alex was Head of Sales at Avenue Living Asset Management.

Alex holds an Executive Masters in Financial Services from the Luxembourg School of Business, where he graduated at the top of his class and was awarded the school's first Fellowship.

“I am excited to join Virtus at such a pivotal time in Virtus Diversified REIT's growth,” said Alex.“I look forward to working with the talented team at Virtus and leveraging my vast national network of CIRO-regulated investment dealers to broaden our reach and deliver compelling investment opportunities to our partners and investors.”

Virtus Diversified REIT remains committed to building a resilient and diversified portfolio of quality real estate assets across Canada and the United States. The addition of Mr. Steele to the Virtus leadership team underscores the REIT's focus on strategic growth, investor engagement, and operational excellence.

For more information about Virtus Diversified REIT and its investment opportunities, please visit .

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring quality properties in strong secondary and tertiary markets across Canada and the United States. The company's goal is to build a strong and stable commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential portfolio, enhancing overall portfolio incomes by diversifying the tenant base and geographic diversity. The long-term goal is to maximize the unit value with ongoing management through future acquisitions, repositioning, and competitive financing.

Some of Virtus Diversified REIT's anchor tenants include companies such as Crown Corporation, BJ's Wholesale Club, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Walmart, and Dollarama.

Contact Information

Josh Will

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at