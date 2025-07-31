Mobile Beacon Launches Disaster Relief Program To Support Texas Communities Impacted By Flooding
The program provides up to 25 free 4G LTE hotspot devices to eligible schools, libraries, healthcare providers, and nonprofits in the affected regions. These devices come paired with Mobile Beacon's reliable, unlimited internet service for just $10/month per device-a deeply discounted rate designed to help organizations stay connected when it matters most. This initiative ensures that community institutions can continue delivering vital services and support during the recovery process.
“In times of disaster, a reliable internet connection becomes a vital tool to coordinate services, access emergency information, and provide continued support to the community,” said Joseph Gleason, Director of Programs and Strategic Partnerships at Mobile Beacon.“This program ensures that local organizations can stay connected when their communities need them most.”
The Disaster Recovery Technology Kit is designed to provide fast, flexible internet access for use in temporary shelters, mobile health clinics, community resource centers, and more. Mobile Beacon's service runs on America's Largest and Fastest 4G/5G network with no data caps or throttling, making it a dependable option during emergencies.
The Texas Flood Disaster Recovery Program is open from July 30 through October 23, 2025, or while supplies last. Interested organizations can learn more and verify their eligibility by visiting:
