LYNO Launches Early Bird Presale Phase At $0.05 With AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO , an AI-driven decentralized arbitrage protocol, has officially launched the Early Bird phase of its token presale at a fixed rate of $0.05 per token , with 16 million tokens available in this phase. The project introduces a novel approach to cross-chain arbitrage, enabling real-time trading across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains.

LYNO leverages artificial intelligence to identify and execute arbitrage opportunities autonomously. Unlike traditional systems that rely on manual processes, LYNO's protocol scans networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum and routes trades using interoperability layers like LayerZero and Wormhole . This multi-chain infrastructure aims to support a wide range of trading strategies in a fully automated manner.

Early Participation Momentum

The Early Bird presale phase has drawn attention from a range of investors who are interested in AI-powered blockchain infrastructure. Market participants are noting that several high-volume token buyers-often associated with early-stage projects-have begun acquiring LYNO during this window. Analysts who previously identified trends in leading blockchains are also closely monitoring the project's rollout.

The next phase of the LYNO presale will feature a token price increase to $0.055 , making the Early Bird round a time-sensitive opportunity for participation. Interested participants can contribute using ETH, USDT, or USDC on Ethereum via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or any WalletConnect-compatible wallet .

Security and Governance Highlights

LYNO has completed a third-party audit conducted by Cyberscope . Security mechanisms include slippage controls, circuit breakers, zero-knowledge proofs, and multi-signature wallets . These protections are designed to ensure secure trading and fund management within the protocol.

In line with decentralized governance principles, LYNO token holders will have the ability to vote on protocol changes and participate in staking and revenue-sharing mechanisms , aligning long-term interest among participants.

About LYNO

LYNO is a decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence. It facilitates high-frequency trading across multiple EVM-compatible blockchains by automating real-time arbitrage execution. LYNO combines advanced technology, decentralized governance, and robust security to offer a next-generation solution for digital asset trading and interoperability.

