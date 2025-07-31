Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 9.56 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 11.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market presents strong growth potential, especially in regions like North America and Asia Pacific. Key drivers such as rising biopharma innovation, stringent regulatory mandates, and increasing outsourcing trends make this an attractive sector for CROs and specialized service providers. However, market entry strategies must address high capital investment, talent shortages, and regional regulatory complexity. Companies that invest in localized compliance, scalable infrastructure, and skilled workforce development will be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities and expand their global footprint.

Lewes, Delaware, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.41 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.56 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market is witnessing substantial growth due to increased demand for drug safety, stringent compliance regulations, and the rise of personalized medicine. Companies are increasingly outsourcing analytical testing services to meet evolving industry standards while managing operational efficiency and speed to market.

Key Highlights of the Report :



Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Type of Service, End-User, and Technology for focused strategy development.

Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment : Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters :

This report empowers B2B clients, healthcare professionals, and decision-makers with actionable insights into market dynamics, key trends, and competitive intelligence. It enables strategic planning, investment decision-making, and effective market entry or expansion.

Who You Should Read This Report :



Biopharmaceutical manufacturers

Regulatory compliance teams

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Healthcare supply chain analysts

Market research professionals Investors and strategic planners

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at:

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Personalized Medicine

The growing adoption of biopharmaceutical drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and biosimilars, is significantly boosting demand for advanced analytical testing services.



These biologics are complex in nature and require extensive characterization, quality control, and stability testing.

Analytical testing services play a critical role in ensuring product safety, efficacy, and compliance throughout development and post-marketing phases.

With the expansion of personalized medicine, there is an increased requirement for customized testing protocols to suit patient-specific therapies.

Healthcare organizations are investing more in method validation, bioanalytical services, and biomarker testing to support this evolution. This trend is expected to sustain strong market momentum for years to come.



2. Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Across Global Markets

Global health authorities such as the FDA (U.S.), EMA (Europe), and ICH (International Council for Harmonisation) are enforcing stricter standards for drug safety and efficacy.



These agencies require comprehensive analytical data as a prerequisite for product approval.

Manufacturers are under constant pressure to meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) criteria.

Non-compliance may result in product recalls, heavy penalties, or license suspension.

To mitigate such risks, companies are increasingly outsourcing analytical services to specialized third-party labs with certified quality systems. Regulatory scrutiny is acting as a catalyst for market growth by encouraging more reliable, accurate, and traceable testing solutions.



3. Increasing Outsourcing by Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are rapidly shifting toward outsourcing their analytical testing requirements.



The rising complexity of new drug molecules makes in-house testing inefficient and cost-intensive.

Third-party CROs (Contract Research Organizations) offer end-to-end testing solutions, saving time and reducing overheads.

Outsourcing ensures faster time-to-market for therapies, while allowing companies to focus on core competencies such as R&D and commercialization.

Service providers bring deep expertise, regulatory knowledge, and access to the latest testing technologies. This outsourcing model enhances scalability and flexibility, especially during drug development cycles and clinical trial phases.



To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

1. High Cost of Advanced Analytical Testing Equipment and Services

Analytical testing in healthcare requires high-end instruments and highly regulated infrastructure.



Equipment like Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS), Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) entail significant capital investment.

Smaller biotech startups or contract labs may struggle to afford such costly setups.

Moreover, the recurring expenses related to maintenance, calibration, and compliance audits add financial strain.

These high costs often act as a deterrent for widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive or emerging markets. As a result, many healthcare firms limit their testing scope or delay innovation.



2. Shortage of Skilled Analytical Scientists and Technicians

The healthcare analytical testing sector is experiencing a talent shortfall that affects efficiency and output.



Advanced testing methodologies require highly skilled professionals trained in areas like analytical chemistry, molecular biology, and quality assurance.

The demand for such specialized personnel far exceeds supply, particularly in emerging economies.

Without qualified staff, labs face longer turnaround times, increased errors, and lower productivity.

Recruiting and training talent adds additional cost and effort, particularly for CROs operating across borders. This workforce gap poses a long-term challenge to market scalability and service standardization.



3. Regulatory Complexity and Regional Variability

The fragmented nature of healthcare regulations creates a challenging operating environment.



Each country or region has unique protocols and compliance norms related to drug approval and testing.

Companies must navigate differing documentation formats, validation rules, and submission timelines.

These disparities make it difficult for service providers to implement a uniform analytical testing strategy across markets.

Inconsistencies increase costs, delay product launches, and reduce operational efficiency. Companies expanding globally must invest in localized regulatory expertise and region-specific testing infrastructure.



Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, driven by a robust pharmaceutical industry, advanced regulatory frameworks, and widespread adoption of outsourcing practices. The U.S. leads in biopharma R&D and houses major CROs and analytical service providers. Europe follows closely, with strong compliance to EMA standards and increasing clinical trials. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, especially China and India, is emerging rapidly due to low-cost service offerings and growing biotech investments.

Key Players

The“Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific, Covance, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, SGS SA, Pace Analytical Services, Intertek Group plc, Rite Aid Corporation, BioReliance (Merck KGaA), ALS Limited, DPS Group, Medpace, WuXi AppTec, Bureau Veritas, Bionest Partners, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Pharmalex, Toxikon, Inc., Kendle International.

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type of Service, End-User, Technology and Geography.



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type of Service:



Bioanalytical Testing Services



Physical Characterization Services



Method Development and Validation Services



Raw Material Testing Services



Stability Testing Services



Microbial Testing Services



Batch Release Testing Services

Environmental Monitoring Services



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by End-User:





Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Medical Device Manufacturers



Government and Regulatory Agencies Academic and Research Institutions



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Technology:



Mass Spectrometry



Chromatography Spectroscopy



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Healthcare Services Market Size By Type (Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies), By Expenditure (Public, Private), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Healthcare and Wellness Market Size By Sector (Healthcare Services, Wellness Tourism, Preventive & Personalized Health), By Product Type (Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Fitness Equipment & Wearables, Personal Care & Beauty Products), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Health & Wellness Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Commercializing Biomarkers in Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications Market Size By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Research Labs, Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Sample Management System Market Size By Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), By Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Chemical Industries, Private Biobanks), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Academic and Research Institutions, Food and Beverage), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Leading Healthcare CRM Software improving patient engagement and overall operations

Visualize Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: SOURCE – Verified Market Research®