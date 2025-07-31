Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Projects USD 76.44 Billion By 2034

Ottawa, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetes care devices market size was valued at USD 33.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 76.44 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



North America dominated the global diabetes care devices market in 2024.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By monitoring devices, the glucometer device segment held the largest share of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in 2024.

By monitoring devices, the continuous blood glucose monitoring segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

By management devices, the disposable insulin pen segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. By management devices, the insulin pump segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the market.

Market Overview & Potential

Diabetes care devices are medical tools that assist individuals in managing their diabetes by monitoring blood glucose levels, administering insulin, and offering other self-care support. These include continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pumps , smart insulin pens, and blood glucose meters. Their goal is to enhance glycemic control, lessen hypoglycemia risk, and improve the overall quality of life for people with diabetes.

What Drives the Growth of the Diabetes Care Devices Market?

The market is mainly fueled by the increasing number of diabetes cases, greater awareness of diabetes management, and technological advances in monitoring and treatment tools. Notably, the rising use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices, alongside the expansion of digital health and mobile apps for diabetes management, are key growth factors. CGM devices are becoming more popular because they offer real-time glucose data, helping users manage diabetes better and reduce complications.

What Trends Are Shaping the Diabetes Care Devices Market?

Artificial Intelligence (AI):

. AI is increasingly integrated into diabetes devices to enhance glucose monitoring, foresee potential problems, and tailor treatments.

Smart Insulin Pens:

. Insulin pens with dose calculators are becoming widespread, removing guesswork from insulin administration.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM):

. CGM systems are gaining popularity, providing continual glucose tracking and enabling more personalized treatment.

Integration with Healthcare Providers:

. Devices with connectivity features allow easy sharing of data between patients and healthcare professionals, improving communication and coordinated care.

What Are the Main Challenges Facing the Diabetes Care Devices Market?

The market faces several challenges, including high device and treatment costs, strict regulatory requirements, and the need for ongoing technological innovation and diverse expertise. Additionally, access to these devices remains a concern in developing areas, and integrating digital health solutions can be complex. These factors limit the growth and also hinder the expansion of the market.

Regional

How Did North America Dominate the Diabetes Care Devices Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global diabetes care devices market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for medical devices due to the high prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, a growing geriatric population, increased awareness, and early diagnosis, which increases the growth of the market in the region. The well-established companies like Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Roche Holding AG, and Johnson & Johnson also influence the growth due to their strong presence and strong healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Diabetes cases in the U.S. continue to rise, affecting over 38 million people. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and increasing obesity rates drive this trend. Type 2 diabetes is especially prevalent. Healthcare costs and complications strain public health systems. Prevention efforts focus on education, early detection, and lifestyle interventions.

Canada is witnessing a steady rise in diabetes, with over 3.7 million diagnosed cases. Type 2 diabetes dominates, linked to aging, obesity, and physical inactivity. Indigenous populations are disproportionately affected. Health agencies emphasize early intervention, public awareness, and improved access to nutritious foods and active living opportunities for prevention.

What made Europe Significantly Grow in The Diabetes Care Devices market in 2024?

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region, with a growing number of patients, rising obesity and physical inactivity, technological advancements, government policies, and healthcare initiatives influencing the growth of the market in the region. The key players of the region, like Medtronic, Abbott, Roche, Dexcom, and LifeScan, also contribute to the growth through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to attract consumers, which influences the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Germany reports over 7 million people living with diabetes, primarily Type 2. The aging population, urban lifestyles, and increasing obesity contribute to the surge. Health authorities prioritize digital health tools, preventive care, and research. Public campaigns target better nutrition, physical activity, and early diagnosis to curb the disease's spread.

In the UK, diabetes affects nearly 5 million people, with numbers climbing steadily. Type 2 diabetes accounts for most cases, often linked to poor diet, inactivity, and obesity. The NHS is investing in prevention programs and digital support tools. Socioeconomic disparities also play a role in rising incidence rates.



According to Volza's Global Export data, the World shipped out 224 Glucose monitor shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 46 global exporters to 59 buyers. Globally, the United Kingdom, China, and Belgium are the top three exporters of Glucose monitors. The United Kingdom is the global leader in Glucose Monitor exports with 373 shipments, followed closely by China with 238 shipments, and Belgium in third place with 153 shipments.

Segmental Insight

By Monitoring Devices

Which Monitoring Devices Segment Dominated the Diabetes Care Devices Market In 2024?

The glucometer device segment held the largest share of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in 2024. Glucometer devices are a vital component in diabetes management, which help individuals to self-monitor blood glucose levels with accuracy and convenience. These devices are especially prevalent in home-care settings due to their portability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of operation. Market growth is supported by the rising global diabetes burden, increased patient awareness, and expanding access in low- and middle-income regions. Despite the growing popularity of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), glucometers continue to dominate in affordability-sensitive markets. Technological advancements such as Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration, and no-coding strips are enhancing user experience, ensuring the segment remains relevant in a rapidly evolving diabetes care landscape.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the diabetes care devices market during the predicted timeframe. Continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices have revolutionized diabetes care by offering real-time, continuous tracking of glucose levels throughout the day and night. These devices eliminate the need for frequent finger-prick tests, providing users with detailed glucose trends and alerts for hypo- or hyperglycemia. Market growth is driven by rising type 1 and type 2 diabetes cases, increased adoption in health and wellness applications, and technological innovations like smartphone integration and predictive analytics. Key players such as Dexcom, Abbott, and Medtronic lead the segment, with expanding usage across both clinical and personal settings globally, enhancing its future outlook.

By Management Devices

How did Segment dominate the Diabetes Care Devices Market in 2024?

The disposable insulin pen segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Disposable insulin pens are prefilled, single-use devices designed to deliver accurate insulin doses conveniently and safely. These pens are user-friendly, making them ideal for patients with limited dexterity or those new to insulin therapy. Market demand is rising due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2, and growing patient preference for portable and discreet insulin delivery options. Their ease of use reduces dosing errors and enhances treatment adherence. The segment is witnessing steady growth across both developed and emerging markets, supported by ongoing product innovations, rising awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies promoting at-home diabetes management.

The insulin pump segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the diabetes care devices market. Insulin pumps are advanced diabetes management devices that deliver continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, closely mimicking the body's natural insulin release. These devices offer greater flexibility in insulin dosing, improved glycemic control, and reduced risk of hypoglycemia, especially for Type 1 diabetic patients. The market is growing due to technological advancements like patch pumps, integration with CGMs, and smart algorithms enabling automated insulin delivery. High adoption in developed regions, along with rising awareness and clinical recommendations, is further boosting demand.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology launched a trial to test AI AI-powered device for diabetes management amid rising cases of diabetes. For management by testing an innovative AI-powered device is being tested to improve automated insulin delivery.

In November 2024, Singapore launched a new telehealth platform for diabetes management with real-time monitoring and for providing timely treatment.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Diabetes Care Devices Market