Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Projects USD 76.44 Billion By 2034
|Company
|Contributions & Offerings
|Medtronic plc
|Medtronic leads in insulin delivery systems such as MiniMed pumps and closed-loop Automated Insulin Delivery systems. It recently received FDA clearance for its Simplera Sync sensor integrated with its pump ecosystem. Its diabetes segment sales rose sharply thanks to the adoption of MiniMed 780G and Simplera. Medtronic emphasizes interoperability and partnerships to build integrated CGM-pump systems.
|Abbott Laboratories
|Abbott offers the FreeStyle Libre Flash and CGM systems (Libre, Libre 2, Libre 3), plus Lingo consumer monitors, apps LibreLink, LibreView, and LibreLinkUp. Libre is used by millions, widely reimbursed, and integrated into insulin delivery via partnerships including Medtronic. CGM sales surged by over 21 percent, making Abbott a market leader.
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
|Roche Diabetes Care develops blood glucose meters, test strips, and CGMs such as the Accu-Chek portfolio. Offers professional systems used in clinics and integrated digital platforms. Focused on accuracy, point-of-care solutions, and global reimbursement adoption. (Note: contributions based on industry leader reports)
|Bayer AG
|Bayer offers diabetes diagnostics (blood glucose monitors) and test strips under Bayer Diabetes Care. It supports insulin dose advisors and data management solutions. It invests in research on automated insulin dosing analytics.
|LifeScan, Inc.
|LifeScan produces OneTouch blood glucose monitoring systems, including meters, test strips, and data platforms. It's OneTouch Verio Flex and OneTouch Reveal app support user engagement and data analysis.
|B. Braun Melsungen AG
|B. Braun provides insulin infusion pump systems, infusion sets, and infusion therapy solutions. Their pumps integrate with glucose monitoring and hospital insulin delivery workflows, emphasizing safety and precision.
|Dexcom Inc.
|Dexcom develops continuous glucose monitors, G6, G7, and the low-cost Stelo device. G-series supports interoperability with Tandem and Insulet pumps, enabling closed-loop systems. Dexcom Clarity software allows data to be analyzed and enables remote monitoring.
|Insulet Corporation
|Insulet manufactures tubeless patch insulin pumps, including the Omnipod DASH and Omnipod 5. Omnipod 5 is FDA-cleared automated insulin delivery pumping every five minutes, integrated with Dexcom G6, G7, and Libre 2 Plus. It targets Type 1 and expanding Type 2 populations.
|Ypsomed Holdings
|Ypsomed offers the mylife YpsoPump, an insulin pump compatible with the Dexcom G6 CGM in closed-loop operation, under a partnership. It serves European markets, focusing on patient choice and flexible integration.
The diabetes management technologies market is on track for strong growth by 2034, driven by continuous innovation in glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery systems, and digital health platforms that are improving patient outcomes.
The disposable diabetes lancets market was valued at around USD 1.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2024 onwards.
The safety lancets market is also seeing rapid expansion estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2023, it's projected to grow to USD 6.32 billion by 2034, thanks to a robust CAGR of 10.54%.
The global chronic disease treatment market is accelerating. Starting at USD 8.37 billion in 2024, it's forecasted to climb to USD 9.74 billion by 2025 and reach nearly USD 38.02 billion by 2034, driven by a strong CAGR of 16.34%.
The global market for diabetes drugs is projected to grow from USD 75.16 billion in 2025 to USD 134.73 billion by 2034, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% over the next decade.
The pacemaker market is gradually increasing in value worth USD 5.45 billion in 2024, rising to USD 5.66 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.75%.
The hernia mesh device market size is forecasted to increase from USD 5.63 billion in 2024 to USD 6.02 billion in 2025 and hit around USD 11.01 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.94%.
The life sciences enterprise storage market is also showing upward momentum. It's expected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2024 to USD 2.86 billion in 2025, reaching approximately USD 4.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.65%.
Pain management devices are gaining traction globally, with the market valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2024 and forecasted to grow to USD 8.41 billion in 2025, ultimately reaching USD 19.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 9.54%.
The connected drug delivery devices market is experiencing remarkable growth. From USD 7.44 billion in 2024 and USD 9.18 billion in 2025, it's set to soar to USD 61.08 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 23.44%.
Key Players in the Diabetes Care Devices Market
- Medtronic plc Abbott Laboratories F.Hoffmann-La-Ltd. Bayer AG B Braun Melsungen AG Lifescan, Inc. Dexcom Inc. Insulet Corporation Ypsomed Holdings Companion Medical Sanofi Valeritas Holding Inc. Novo Nordisk Arkray, Inc
Segments Covered in The Report
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
