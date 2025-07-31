QI Tech Raises $63 Million In A Series B Extension Led By General Atlantic And Strengthens Its Position As A Leading Financial Infrastructure Platform In Brazil

The funding reflects strong investor confidence and bolsters the Company's cash position to pursue strategic opportunities

SÃO PAULO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QI Tech, a leading financial infrastructure fintech (or "the Company"), announced today that it has secured $63 million (approximately R$350 million at the current exchange rate) in a new Series B extension funding led by General Atlantic, a leading global investor. The funding will help QI Tech accelerate the development of new client solutions, strengthen its leadership in Brazil's digital banking transformation, and support strategic acquisition opportunities.

QI Tech continues to reinforce its appeal to institutional investors through operational strength, mature governance, and a proven ability to execute at scale. General Atlantic previously led QI Tech's $200 million Series B in 2023, which supported the Company's acquisition of brokerage firm Singulare and solidified its position as the largest custodian of FIDCs (Investment Funds for Private Credit) in Brazil. The Series B extension also includes participation from Across Capital, marking its fourth consecutive investment in the Company.

"This new investment enhances our ability to accelerate the development of solutions aimed at modernizing Brazil's financial infrastructure. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio with reliability, compliance, and scalability. The additional capital also positions QI Tech for strategic M&A moves aligned with our long-term vision," says Pedro Mac Dowell, CEO and founder of QI Tech.

As the company continues to grow, QI Tech is focused on its acquisition strategy, product diversification, and building an all-in-one financial ecosystem. With proprietary technology, seamless API integrations, and comprehensive regulatory licenses, the Company is shaping the future of financial infrastructure.

Acquisition Strategy Drives Growth

In recent years, QI Tech has expanded strategically through the acquisitions of three key companies: Zaig (2021), specialized in anti-fraud and credit engines; Singulare (2023); and Builders Bank (2023), a white label platform for Banking. The Company now processes over 20 million anti-fraud transactions per month, has validated more than 90 million individual registrations, and protects approximately $13 million in potentially fraudulent transactions each month. According to the ranking released by Anbima in July 2025, following the acquisition of Singulare, QI Tech is now the leading FIDC custodian with $17 billion in assets under custody and a total of $25 billion in assets under management across all fund types. QI Tech is leveraging this strategy to gain strength, incorporate new technologies, and expand its range of services for clients.

Product Diversification and Next Steps

As it expands beyond traditional banking services, QI Tech is delivering a full-stack solution that meets all of its clients' financial needs through a single platform. The Company recently launched its insurance-as-a-service platform, and in just six months, it has issued over $27 million in insurance premiums, surpassing the total volume generated by all insurtechs that participated in SUSEP's regulatory sandbox. QI Tech is also developing its foreign exchange infrastructure, which will enable fast, secure, and automated international transactions. This innovation aims to eliminate the traditional bureaucracy and delays associated with FX in Brazil, offering clients a fully digital experience, without necessarily depending on the SWIFT network.

Embedded Finance and Strategic Clients

Each client has unique needs, and QI Tech stands out by delivering scalable solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and a team of financial industry experts. As a leading player in Brazil's "Embedded Finance" space, QI Tech has already developed projects for more than 400 companies, including major brands such as 99, Shopee, and QuintoAndar.

Beyond its robust technology, QI Tech offers clients personalized support throughout the structuring and development of their financial solutions. The Company recently launched QI Fatura, a technological infrastructure that enabled installment payments via Pix, an innovation that preceded the official "Pix Parcelado" product, demonstrating QI Tech's ability to turn complex ideas into reality and create innovative financial products that deliver real business value.

About QI Tech

Founded in 2018, QI Tech is Brazil's leading technology infrastructure provider for financial services. The company's comprehensive API platform enables financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises to rapidly deploy and scale innovative financial products. QI Tech's solutions cover the full spectrum of financial services, from core banking and payments to lending, investments, and insurance. The company serves hundreds of clients across Brazil and is expanding throughout Latin America.

SOURCE QI Tech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED