Creative Biogene Unveils Advanced CRISPR/Cas9 Platform For Generating Stable Knockout Cell Lines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Biogene, a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Shirley, was founded and led by a distinguished team of professors. The company is a leader in the development of CRISPR/Cas-based genome editing technologies. Creative Biogene's capabilities and professional teams covering research, development, production, and services contribute significantly to the fields of biotech and pharmaceuticals fields.

Creative Biogene recently announced the launch of its advanced gene editing solution that utilizes cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 technology to generate stable knockout (KO) cell lines . This comprehensive tool is designed to provide a reliable and customizable solution for gene function research and therapeutic development, significantly improving the capabilities of research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Creative Biogene has optimized sgRNA design, delivery, and clonal screening to generate highly specific knockout cell lines while minimizing off-target effects. This efficient and scalable approach can satisfy a wide range of research and therapeutic needs.

“Our platform supports over 90 mammalian cell lines and offers customized electroporation parameters, culture conditions, screening protocols, and cloning strategies for each cell type,” said Marcia Brady, Marketing Director at Creative Biogene.“We consistently reduce the risk of DNA integration and provide functionally validated and well-characterized knockout cell models, enabling researchers to achieve the desired results from their studies.”

Creative Biogene platform integrates a high-throughput gRNA screening system, an optimized ribonucleoprotein (RNP) delivery method, and a streamlined clone screening workflow, offering comprehensive editing services, including single-gene knockout, multi-gene knockout, and targeted fragment deletion. Creative Biogene's end-to-end process encompasses gRNA design, Cas9 delivery, positive clone screening, genotypic verification, and functional validation, achieving an optimal balance between editing efficiency and long-term stability, accelerating project timelines for researchers.

In addition to generating stable knockout cell lines , Creative Biogene offers a range of related services, including the generation of stable fragment deletion cell lines, multiplexed knockout cell lines, and single-gene knockout cell lines, which ensure that clients have access to cutting-edge tools and expertise tailored to their specific research needs.



Creative Biogene stands out in a competitive market based on its unwavering commitment to quality and reliability. Each knockout model generated using its new platform undergoes rigorous functional validation, ensuring researchers can perform well in experiments. This focus on accuracy not only improves experimental efficiency but also advances genetic research knowledge.



About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene continues to innovate in the field of gene editing, and the launch of this advanced CRISPR/Cas9 platform is a key step forward in its mission to foster groundbreaking discoveries in molecular biology and therapeutics. The company looks forward to providing the scientific community with tools that not only simplify complex workflows but also provide deeper insights into genetics.

