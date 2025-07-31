Integraterna Launches High Purity Custom LNA Oligomers For Cutting-Edge Research And Therapeutics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntegrateRNA, the division of Creative Biogene, has become one of the leaders which aims to develop superior, easy-to-use products and innovative, high-quality services, bringing RNA research into new steps and supporting scientists worldwide. This commitment enables researchers to better understand human disease, explore potential treatments for high-impact conditions, and further advance the field of RNA research.

IntegrateRNA recently announced the launch of a high-purity, custom locked nucleic acid (LNA) synthesis service, dedicated to advancing the field of oligonucleotide synthesis. This innovative service is designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers and laboratories engaged in cutting-edge molecular biology, diagnostics, and therapeutics research and development.

LNA, also known as bridged nucleic acids (BNA), represents a revolutionary class of RNA/DNA analogs characterized by their unique double-ring structure. The "bridge" connecting the 2'-oxygen and 4'-carbon of the ribose sugar imparts remarkable thermal stability, enhanced nuclease resistance, and hybridization specificity superior to that of natural nucleic acids. These remarkable properties make BNA-modified oligonucleotides invaluable tools for advanced research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

At IntegrateRNA, researchers realize the critical role that custom oligonucleotides play in modern molecular biology. We utilize advanced conjugation platforms to synthesize high-quality low-noise amplifier (LNA) oligomers which enables IntegrateRNA to offer custom synthesis services for both peptide-LNA oligomer and protein-LNA oligomer conjugates. These conjugates are designed to facilitate the development of innovative solutions across a variety of fields, including gene therapy, drug delivery, and molecular diagnostics.

"Our commitment to high purity and customization ensures that scientists can trust our products to meet their most demanding application needs," said Marcia Brady, the marketing director of Creative Biogene. "Our platform can be used to synthesize a wide range of RNAs in vitro, including mRNA, tRNA, small RNA, circular RNA, and lncRNA. Researchers can obtain highly pure and accurate RNA fragments for complex functional studies and even drug discovery."

Integrating LNA oligomers into research not only improves the efficacy of oligonucleotide-based assays but also brings new possibilities for innovative therapeutic strategies. IntegrateRNA can synthesize low-density ribonucleic acid (LNA) oligomers in a wide range of quantities, readily available to meet the needs of a wide range of research projects, from small-scale experiments to large-scale development.

In addition, the ability to construct peptide and protein conjugates using LNA oligomers provides researchers with additional capabilities for targeted delivery and improved binding properties of nucleic acid therapeutics. This innovative approach has the potential to transform the way researchers and clinicians utilize nucleic acids in their research and promote advancements in this field.

IntegrateRNA is committed to providing superior products that exceed customer expectations. Our team of experts is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of each researcher, ensuring to provide proper plans to satisfy the specific requirements of their project.

IntegrateRNA is a pioneer in biochemical synthesis, providing high-quality oligonucleotides and related services to researchers and institutions in academia and industry. Our innovative technologies and commitment to excellence enable scientists to achieve breakthroughs in molecular biology and therapeutic development.

