Rahul Gandhi To Lead Protest Against 'Voter Fraud' In K'taka On Aug 5

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar informed on Thursday that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will lead a protest against the alleged voter fraud at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 5.

Shivakumar said that after the protest, a memorandum will be submitted to the State Election Commission office.

“We must protect the rights of voters and uphold the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi believes that starting this movement from the soil of Karnataka will give it strength. During the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, many irregularities occurred, and our leaders will highlight them,” said Shivakumar.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the protest will be held as per the rules made by the state government and in accordance with court directives.

“Leaders and party workers have been asked to take part in the protest. Representatives from all blocks across the state have been invited,” he said.

When asked why the Congress had not filed objections earlier regarding the draft electoral rolls, he said that the party did file objections, but the Election Commission did not accept them.

“In Mahadevapura, assembly constituency, candidate H. Nagesh and his son submitted records. A similar incident occurred in the Gandhinagar assembly constituency represented by Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao. In one ward alone, 7,000 voters were newly added,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister said that LoP Rahul Gandhi will decide about which constituencies' voter data would be released.

Responding to the BJP's question on what the Congress was doing for 45 days after the election, he countered,“We were resting after the elections. We took an oath, implemented the five guarantee schemes, and delivered benefits to the people.”

Earlier, Shivakumar, along with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, reviewed the preparations near Bengaluru's Freedom Park ahead of the protest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that LoP Rahul Gandhi has evidence regarding the voter fraud in Bengaluru.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi will stage a protest and file a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka,” said the Chief Minister.