Robert Paganini Named Campus President Of UTI-Bloomfield

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located just 18 miles from New York City, the 102,000-square-foot Bloomfield campus opened in 2018 and offers training in Automotive Technology , Diesel & Industrial Technology , Welding Technology , HVACR , and combined Automotive/Diesel programs. The campus also features Ford FACT Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training , which enables eligible students to earn Ford credentials and certifications sought by employers nationwide.

"Rob's combination of hands-on industry knowledge, operational expertise, and student-focused leadership will help UTI-Bloomfield continue to thrive," said Tracy Lorenz, President of the UTI Division. "He brings a strong record of building teams, growing programs, and preparing students for meaningful, skilled trades careers."

"I'm proud to step into this role and serve the community I've always called home," said Robert Paganini. "As a New Jersey native, I'm excited to lead a campus that's preparing the next generation of skilled technicians for real, in-demand careers across the region. UTI-Bloomfield has a strong foundation, and I'm committed to building on that momentum with our students, staff, and industry partners."

UTI-Bloomfield partners with top employers across the Tri-State region, including Penske Automotive Group, Hertz Corporation, Crown Lift, Gabrielli Truck, and Sunbelt Rentals, many of whom participate in UTI's Student Early Employment Program, giving students opportunities to earn while they train.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or ; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

