Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DECLARES 186Th QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


2025-07-31 09:31:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2025, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 24, 2025.

SW-DSR

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

