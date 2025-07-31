SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DECLARES 186Th QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2025, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 24, 2025.
