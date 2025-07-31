Two Senior Executives From S&P And The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Join The Diginex Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, is delighted to announce the appointments of Andrew Harling as Chief Commercial Officer and Matthew Rusk as Vice President of Strategic Relationships, Americas, effective immediately. These key additions to the senior team reinforce Diginex's commitment to accelerating growth and advancing innovation in sustainability worldwide.

Andrew Harling joins Diginex's executive team with over 20 years of experience in commercial leadership within the credit, technology, and sustainability sectors. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Sustainability Sales at S&P, where he drove significant revenue growth by delivering tailored ESG solutions to global enterprises. Prior to that, Harling was Chief Revenue Officer at Sustainable Fitch, where he spearheaded strategic initiatives to expand market share in sustainable finance. As Chief Commercial Officer, Harling will lead Diginex's global commercial strategy, focusing on scaling client acquisition and driving adoption of the company's cutting-edge sustainability platforms & solutions.

Matthew Rusk brings extensive expertise in strategic relationship development and sustainability to his role as Vice President of Partnerships in the U.S. Rusk has over 15 years of experience progressing corporate sustainability, most recently as Head of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) North America, where he built strong relationships with corporations, financial institutions, service providers, NGOs, and policy makers to advance standardized sustainability reporting. In his new role, Rusk will focus on cultivating strategic alliances with key stakeholders to expand Diginex's ecosystem and enhance its impact in the US market. Matthew's experience, connections, and expertise make him an invaluable addition to Diginex's U.S. leadership.

“Andrew and Matthew bring exceptional expertise and a shared passion for sustainability that align perfectly with Diginex's mission to empower organizations with transparent, AI-driven ESG solutions,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex.“Their leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our market position and fostering partnerships that drive meaningful change.”

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ...

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: ...

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: ...al

IR Contact - Asia

Shelly Cheng

Strategic Financial Relations Ltd.

Phone: +852 2864 4857

Email: ...