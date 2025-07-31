Cloud Computing In Film And TV Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 Streamline Production Workflows, Simplify Live Broadcasting, And Foster Global Collaboration
Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Film and TV (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud spending in media will surpass $15 billion in 2028
Film and TV companies are investing in cloud computing technologies to scale operations, improve distribution, cost efficiency, and enhance content storage. Film and TV companies are increasing investment into cloud computing initiates and will continue to do so.
Cloud computing refers to computing delivered as an online service. It encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating software, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. According to the analyst, the cloud computing market in media will be worth $15.1 billion in 2028, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from $7.8 billion in 2023.
Cloud computing helps with scalability
Cloud computing enables film and TV companies to efficiently scale their operations by providing storage solutions for the vast amounts of content they generate. It allows for flexible resource allocation, reducing the need for physical infrastructure, and supports collaborative workflows among teams, enhancing productivity. Additionally, cloud services enable rapid content delivery to global audiences, ensuring that companies can meet increasing demand without compromising quality or accessibility.
Cloud computing simplifies live broadcasting
Cloud computing can help inexperienced streaming companies manage the complexities of live broadcasting by providing scalable infrastructure and simpler workflows. It enables the creation of content delivery networks (CDNs) and cloud playout systems that can better handle traffic spikes during live events, allowing for the smooth delivery of millions of streams even under varying network conditions.
Cloud playouts allow companies to experiment with alternative streaming formats, such as debuting new statistics or multi-camera streams, without investing in new hardware. These streams can help companies personalize their broadcast to specific audience segments and boost engagement. Additionally, by using live cloud production (LCP) techniques, companies can reduce costs related to travel and hardware, with far fewer personnel required on-site during the event.
Cloud-based collaboration tools streamline filmmaking
Cloud-based collaboration platforms enjoy a high adoption rate within the film and TV industry. Many companies that experimented with cloud-based platforms to share files while working remotely during the pandemic have now transitioned their production workflows to the cloud. Specialist cloud vendors continue to add new features to their platforms, such as frame-by-frame playback, secure cloud storage, and camera-to-cloud (C2C) capabilities. These features can help teams streamline production and post-production workflows and enable companies to scale operations globally.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the cloud computing theme and how it will impact the film and TV industry. The report predicts how cloud computing in film and TV will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve. It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in film and TV using cloud computing technologies
Reasons to Buy
- The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This report is essential for senior executives at film and TV companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating internet of things technology into their operations. Film and TV companies who fail to implement internet of things solutions will fall behind. In addition, the report identifies the leading internet of things adopters in film and TV, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Value Chain The Impact of Cloud Computing on Film and TV Case Studies The Cloud Computing Timeline Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary
Companies Featured
- Accedo Accenture Adobe Akamai (Linode) Alibaba Alphabet Amagi Amazon Apple Atos Atome Autodesk Backblaze Baidu Base Media Cloud Bending Spoons (Brightcove) Boomi Box Broadcom (Pivotal/Vmware) Broadcom (VMware) Canon Capgemini Cisco Cloudera Cognizant Comcast Cornerstone OnDemand Crossover (Engine Yard) Datadog Dataminr Dell Deluxe Descript Digital Ocean Dimension Discord Dropbox DXC Technology Edit Cloud Epicor Evercast Flexera Flow Capture Fujifilm Fujitsu Grabyo HCL Huawei IBM IBM (Red Hat) iQiyi Infor Inspur Informatica Intuit ITV Jamcracker Kyndryl Leica LiquidPlanner Lumen Marquis Broadcast Microsoft Netflix Nikon Nippon TV NTT Data Nutanix OpenText Oracle OutSystems Paramount Global Panasonic Paylocity Prime Focus Technologies Qvest Rackspace Rakuten RightScale Salesforce Salesforce (Heroku) Salesforce (MuleSoft) SAP Scality ScienceSoft ServiceNow Shopify Singtel SDVI TCS TeamViewer Tencent ThoughtSpot Uscreen Veeva Systems Vercel Vultr Walt Disney Warner Bros. Discovery Wipro Workday Xero Zoom Zoho
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment