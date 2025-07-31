Bagnell Statement On U.S. Air Force Fatality In Cheyenne, Wyoming

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Connecticut attorney Jeff Bagnell has issued the following statement on the FE Warren Air Force fatality involving a Sig Sauer firearm:"The death of an Airman at F.E. Warren Air Force Base last Sunday is a profound tragedy. I extend my condolences to his family, fellow service members, and the broader Air Force community affected by this terrible loss.The decision by the Air Force Global Command to suspend the use of the M18 pistol following this incident was well advised. The M18 is a military-issued variant of the Sig Sauer P320, a semi-automatic pistol that has been the subject of litigation involving my office and others for many years. Since early 2017, I have sent at least eleven formal warnings to Sig's management of the risk of severe injuries including death. We now have the first military fatality involving this platform - adding to hundreds of law enforcement and civilian injuries and deaths. Unless Sig issues a clear safety warning or mandatory recall of the P320, it will keep happening.This latest tragedy calls for a profound change of direction. Those who carry firearms in service to our country and communities must be able to trust that they are safe for themselves, and those around them, and will not fire without a trigger pull."Media Contact: Anne Skatun, (646) 234-5214Jeffrey S. Bagnell, Esq., LLC, Westport, Connecticut 06880

Anne Skatun

Jeffrey S. Bagnell, Esq., LLC

+1 646-234-5214

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.