Top Atlanta Auto Body Shop, The Collision Company, Launches New Website To Highlight Certified Collision Repair Services In Roswell And North Atlanta

Family-owned and operated, The Collision Company has long been a trusted name in Roswell, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, and beyond. The updated website offers easier navigation, mobile responsiveness, and in-depth service pages that help customers understand the high standards behind every repair.

"We wanted a website that truly reflects the level of care, precision, and certification we bring to every vehicle," said Sean Martin , Owner of The Collision Company. "From Bentley and Volkswagen to Porsche and Tesla, we handle every collision repair with the same commitment to quality that luxury drivers expect."

The shop specializes in collision repair for high-end vehicles , including aluminum and steel bodywork, bumper and panel replacement, frame straightening , and expert refinishing. As a Volkswagen and Bentley Certified Repair Facility , The Collision Company meets stringent factory requirements for equipment, training, and OEM-approved processes-setting it apart from other auto body shops in the region.

Key Highlights of the New Website:



Optimized content for collision repair across major luxury brands



Dedicated service pages for Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Maserati, MINI, Tesla, Acura, Volvo, Genesis, Infiniti, and more



Information about the company's ASE and I-CAR Gold certified technicians

Clear breakdown of services including insurance coordination, rental vehicle assistance, and lifetime warranties

With collision rates in North Fulton and Cobb counties continuing to rise due to population and commuter growth, the need for a trusted local auto body shop has never been greater.

To explore the new website or schedule an estimate, visit or call (770) 648-0808 .

About The Collision Company

Located in Roswell, Georgia, The Collision Company is a premier auto body shop serving North Atlanta. Specializing in luxury and performance vehicle collision repair , the shop is proud to be a certified repair facility for Bentley and Volkswagen, with factory-grade equipment and highly trained technicians. Known for its honest, customer-first approach, The Collision Company has earned a reputation for excellence among discerning vehicle owners across the metro area.

