Kohler Announces Appointment Of Martha Stewart As Cast Iron Ambassador

Today, Kohler's enameled cast iron collection spans beautifully crafted baths, shower bases, bathroom sinks, and kitchen sinks in a variety of styles-ranging from contemporary to transitional to traditional-all engineered with the exceptional durability and timeless quality that define the Kohler brand.

Martha Stewart, a longtime user of and personal advocate for enameled cast iron, will collaborate with Kohler on a series of engaging content pieces and events throughout 2025 and 2026. With her signature approach to home and design, Stewart will showcase cast iron's ability to enhance both everyday spaces and personal style, telling the story of timeless beauty and quality craftsmanship through her distinct perspective.

"Martha Stewart personifies quality, design, and what it means to live a gracious lifestyle – making her the perfect partner to help us celebrate the extraordinary character of Kohler Cast Iron," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO. "Cast iron is at the core of our history and our roots, but it's also part of our future. It's our love, it's our craft, and making it right here in Kohler, Wisconsin is a great element of the story. What began in 1883 changed the trajectory of the entire company and continues to shape the evolution of our business."

"It's such a pleasure to partner with the innovative minds at Kohler to bring awareness to the variety and depth of their enameled cast iron offerings," said Martha Stewart. "I have been a proponent of enameled cast iron for decades, all throughout the home, and look forward to sharing my passion for the material with the world, and helping others discover its beauty, strength, and lasting value-especially through the lens of the category leader, Kohler."

Together, Kohler and Martha Stewart aim to inspire beautiful spaces through the charm, warmth, and thoughtful functionality of cast iron products. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted for lasting strength and backed by Kohler's Limited Lifetime Warranty - resisting chipping, cracking, and burns to deliver enduring performance and peace of mind.

Made from at least 80% recycled material, Kohler Cast Iron reflects a longstanding commitment to sustainability. Built to withstand the test of time, these offerings support a more mindful approach to artisan manufacturing.

As a part of the partnership, Stewart will headline the Kohler Food & Wine Festival , which takes place in Kohler, Wisconsin from Thursday, October 16th to Sunday, October 19th, 2025.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 101 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

