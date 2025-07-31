Quantum Metric Named A Strong Performer In Digital Analytics, Among Top Vendors

Recognized with the highest possible scores in real-time analytics, mobile app deployment and measurement criteria.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the customer-driven digital analytics platform, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Analytics Solutions, Q3 2025. Quantum Metric attributes this designation to its robust capabilities in real-time analytics, mobile app support, and AI-driven insights.

The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Analytics Solutions, Q3 2025, evaluates the most significant digital analytics solution providers against comprehensive criteria, providing an invaluable guide for organizations seeking to optimize their digital experiences. According to the Forrester report, "Quantum Metric is ideal for CX and UX, analytics, or engineering teams at medium to large enterprises seeking to solve digital experience issues, reduce friction, and prioritize improvements across web and apps."

Quantum Metric received the highest possible scores in The Forrester WaveTM for the following criteria:



Real-time analysis & alerting.

Mobile app deployment & devices and channels.

Analysis for technical performance.

Measurement & collaboration. Adoption.

"For us, being recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM reflects our continued success and acceleration in digital analytics," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "We are excited to see this category continue to take shape and grateful for the digital enterprises across the globe who have chosen to partner with us on this journey."

Quantum Metric's performance is further underscored by its best year ever in 2024, marking successes including:



30% year-over-year increase in average contract size for 2024, driven by strategic investments in Generative AI and platform enhancements for democratizing data across teams.

400% increase in usage of Felix AI for Gen-AI powered session summarization, for the first half of 2025, after launching the technology in April, 2024. 25% of the Fortune 100 digital enterprises use Quantum Metric today, with the platform supporting 7 billion sessions monthly.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-driven digital analytics platform for today's leading enterprises. Providing an AI-driven approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize today's digital customer journeys, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 50% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

SOURCE Quantum Metric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED