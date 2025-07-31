Top Mortgage Recruiter Tina Jablonski Joins Rate As SVP, Market Growth

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that seasoned mortgage recruiter Tina Jablonski has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Market Growth. Jablonski will focus on expanding Rate's reach by recruiting high-performing loan officers across the company's Midwest presence.

Jablonski brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to the role. She most recently led national growth initiatives for NewRez's distributed retail division, where she helped scale teams in competitive markets nationwide. Throughout her career, Jablonski has built a reputation for cultivating lasting relationships and identifying top talent that drives performance.

“I made the move to join a dynamic organization that's truly committed to growth, opportunity, and a people-first culture,” said Jablonski.“I couldn't imagine a better scenario, doing what I love while being surrounded by longstanding industry friends. These relationships have been foundational to my career and in many ways, the industry itself.”

“We could not be prouder to welcome Tina to Rate,” said Jim Eboli, EVP, Divisional Manager.“Her leadership will take us to the next level in several of our 'must-win' markets. She brings an amazing skill set for cultivation.”

This appointment comes at a time when Rate is accelerating its investment in talent and growth across priority markets nationwide.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

