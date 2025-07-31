Team One's Legacy Lab Announces The Legacy Makers 100: 2025'S Architects Of What Comes Next

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study reveals which organizations consumers think are leading the cultural and economic transition from“what was” to“what will be”

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One 's Legacy Lab , a think tank exploring brands making a long-term impact in a short-term world, has announced its annual Legacy Makers 100 list. The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 celebrates organizations that consumers believe are leading the transition from today's economy to tomorrow's.

This year's list features rare brands representing a wide range of categories including consumer goods; entertainment and music; technology; food and beverage; transportation and mobility; business and service; and health and wellness. What these brands share is a focus on developing a better future by engaging in forward-thinking behaviors and contributing to the design of innovative solutions that others will inherit, improve upon, and build on for decades to come.

“Traditional rankings focus on market share and awareness. But in this context, consumers are rewarding those brands that are leading the great transition of our time,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab.“They're recognizing the architects who aren't just adapting to change but also who are defining how entire industries evolve.”

The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 brands are:

St. Jude Children's Research HospitalMayo ClinicHabitat for HumanityGirls Who CodeJohns Hopkins MedicineAlvin Ailey American Dance TheaterThe RowAimé Leon DoreFilsonCotopaxiThe HundredsShinola DetroitVejaBYDRIMOWAAmi ColéMediumSubstackIWC SchaffhausenTELFARHYBENASAThe CitizenryReformationThe Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)AMBUSHPBS KIDSArc'teryxC.F. Martin & Co.AwayGates FoundationThe OrdinaryTaylor GuitarsGood AmericanNvidiaSesame StreetOff-WhiteFIGSLOEWEDepopGoogleJohn VarvatosCalmMicrosoftOnSeventh GenerationGlossierGolden GooseMasterClassMonclerAppleIntelLEGOPolestarAmazonAesopThe Bluebird CafeNational GeographicRent the RunwayMiu MiuThe Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)PayPalOwalaRare BeautySanrioAlo YogaBang & OlufsenBombasSavage X FentyDuolingoA24USAACanada GooseTEDThe RealRealBenefit CosmeticsBottega VenetaVuoriUniqloUPSSupremeGeneral ElectricPatek PhilippeBlue OriginTrader Joe'sGSKPfizerRivianHarman KardonSpaceXREISamsungStanley ToolsH-E-BNFLSXSWHOKAYouTubeJohn Deere100. Toyota

Rankings are based on a survey of 10,000 respondents, who evaluated an extensive list of brands nominated by top business and communication schools in the United States. The Legacy Makers study also highlights ten up-and-coming brands that demonstrate the forward-thinking approaches characterizing the top 100 companies. These Radar brands represent the next wave of architects building tomorrow's solutions.

The 2025 Legacy Makers Radar brands are:

1. Bobbie

2. Buck Mason

3. Fear of God

4. Athletic Brewing Co.

5. Waymo

6. BLACKPINK

7. POP MART

8. MSCHF

9. Sol de Janeiro

10. Bluey

"In 20 years, when business school students study how companies navigated the 2020s transition period, some of these Radar brands may be the case studies," Miller noted. "They are discovering how to thrive not in spite of profound cultural and economic shifts but because of them."

For more information about The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched by Team One in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles–based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders: remarkable individuals who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring, and influential-even as the times, technology, and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that aspirational brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation-a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit The Legacy Lab and follow all the latest learnings on LinkedIn .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB FOUNDATION

The Legacy Lab Foundation is a nonprofit part of Team One's Legacy Lab, created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a lasting difference in the world. Since 2019, it has been presenting a scholarship to students who represent the next generation of Legacy Makers. The scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. To learn more about The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, visit Givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship .

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe's fully integrated media, digital, and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands achieve their highest aspirations in the modern media landscape. With more than 400 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Investment Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, Metabo HPT, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture, which encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency's work, team, and innovation ethos, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Shelby Griffin

Communications, Team One

...